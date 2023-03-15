Prime series A League of Their Own has only been renewed for a four-episode second season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The comedy, based on the 1992 film about an all-women’s baseball league, featured a stand-out line-up of queer, non-binary and trans characters and quickly became a fan-favourite.

Season one, co-created by Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham, first aired in August 2022 and ran for eight episodes. It received one of the best Rotten Tomatoes scorings, at 94 per cent, for the streaming platform.

For the past seven months there has been a dedicated fan base campaigning for its renewal and pointing to the vital stories it has told, especially for the LGBTQ+ community.

Now, negotiations are under way to secure a shortened second season to wrap up the series. Some are branding the move a “consolation prize”. Amazon and Sony are yet to comment on the “limited series” format being talked about by insider sources.

Graham said: “The stuff that came out today is a leak and it isn’t official, which is why we aren’t saying anything. So, if you want to see more episodes or more seasons of this show, now is your moment. People are listening.”

A League of Their Own a touching sapphic love story for one of the characters, Max Chapman (Chanté Adams). There was also romance for Greta (D’Arcy Carden) and Carson (Jacobson) and a tender exploration of love, and family acceptance of a trans man, thanks to Bertie (Lea Robinson), Max’s uncle.

I saw myself for the first time in #ALeagueOfTheirOwn. And it changed my entire life. I’m a happier, more confident, more authentic version of myself. This is why representation matters @AmazonStudios @PrimeVideo. This is why I need you to do better. #MoreThanFour https://t.co/3YrkvMvich — Ab (@ALOTOforever) March 14, 2023

we deserve so much better. queer ppl deserve better. black women deserve better. queer poc deserve better. we finally got a show that saw us and was for us and represented all of us, and you wanna take it away? no #ALeagueOfTheirOwn — time ⚾ daisy johnson & ava capri pr manager (@adoraluzorel) March 14, 2023

It becomes the latest LGBTQ+ series under threat on Prime, after The Wilds and Paper Girls were both axed, and joins a wider trend of sapphic shows, such as Netflix’s Warrior Nun, not being renewed.

A campaign, #MoreThanFour, has ensued on social media to hold Prime to account and encourage them to reconsider its latest decision.

“We deserve more than pity, we deserve more than fear of backlash, we deserve more than the bare minimum, we deserve full stories and we deserve respect. Prime, we deserve better and you know it,” one fan wrote.

This show is so special to so many people and we deserve to see these characters get a proper story #RenewALOTO #ALOTO #ALeagueOfTheirOwn #MoreThanFour



pic.twitter.com/trEWdmVBEI — Nu 30% snoeziger (@Abrikooosje) March 14, 2023

It seems crazy to feel sad, it's just a tv show. But this show told us we mattered. Finally.



We've poured our hearts and souls into it as if it's our own, because they told us we matter. It is impossible to explain that to them.#ALeagueOfTheirOwn #MoreThanFour — ALOTO Home Base (@AlotoHomeBase) March 15, 2023

I mean, 4 episodes is better than nothing… But remember how LITTLE promotion this show got or support from @PrimeVideo from the very beginning. The fact it has such a high rating and they still did nothing to push it… this show deserved so much better #ALeagueOfTheirOwn pic.twitter.com/4NUPiJElaY — P’Mac 🏳️‍🌈🍑⚾️🧢 (@xena_and_gabby) March 14, 2023

They deserve #MoreThanFour because these stories aren’t just about characters, but about real, amazing people who helped build the world we have today. They deserve to have their story told properly and with care and not rushed. #ALeagueOfTheirOwn pic.twitter.com/1pcpSmzZfk — Serena 🍑⚾️ (@lovesmayahawke) March 14, 2023

Many, including Graham, have hit back against the claim that these shows are “niche” and only have a small fan base, explaining this is a disservice to the huge impact they have.

“Please stop reinforcing the narrative that POC/Queer shows are inherently niche or small if you don’t have data,” he tweeted.

One fan agreed, saying: “I’m just so f**king angry. So sick of anything diverse being treated as small, niche, or less important. I have loved lots of stories about straight people and people of colour even though I am neither. Good stories are universal.”

categorising shows with queer storylines as “niche” is so offensive. i have championed to everyone around me to watch media like #ALeagueOfTheirOwn to better understand the queer experience – the joy, fear and love of it all. they’re not just for gay people, they’re for everyone. — lauren (@grtagill) March 14, 2023

Others have also shared their anger and frustration.

“It’s really heart-breaking that part of me is like ‘four final episodes of A League of Their Own, yay closure’, because the bar is legit on the ground when it comes to LGBTQ+ and diverse TV shows getting even a second season. It shouldn’t be this hard,” a disgruntled fan argued.

No I’ll be honest that I’m pissed about #ALeagueOfTheirOwn only getting four more episodes. We should be getting four more seasons. We should not be just getting scraps having to pretend to be grateful for it. #morethanfour @PrimeVideo — laynie rose 🚀🌈 (@thelaynierose) March 15, 2023

I've been looking forward to #ALeagueOfTheirOwn renewal day for over 200 days. I thought the fight would be over and we would all be celebrating. Instead, we have to fight for #MoreThanFour. 😔 @PrimeVideo – you're breaking our gay hearts. pic.twitter.com/9yeGn2swXX — P’Mac 🏳️‍🌈🍑⚾️🧢 (@xena_and_gabby) March 14, 2023

I'm still trying to find the right words. As someone who only came out within the last year, it feels wrong to say that I know what it's like to have to fight for good queer shows and rep. But I have been fighting. For 7 months. For #ALeagueOfTheirOwn — Alex ⚾️🍑 (@littlelight92) March 15, 2023

Many have re-shared a speech made by Adams and Jacobson during a Human Rights Campaign event, in which the latter said: “If I had seen our show as a kid it would have changed my whole life. Seeing whole, complicated characters that look or love or live like you do, I cannot convey what that can do to change the course of someone’s life.”

“you deserve to lead, you deserve to be the center of the storyline […] we would rather have five minutes of what this feels like than a lifetime of before, and during that five, we promise we’re gonna rob the fucking bank.” ❤️ #ALeagueOfTheirOwn pic.twitter.com/8XErJzVDqS — s’andra (@sapphicsandyy) March 14, 2023

these two deserve #morethanfour because black WLW representation on tv is near to none. 1940’s black WLW existed back then just like it does today! diversity matters and #ALOTO brings that. #renewaloto #aleagueoftheirown pic.twitter.com/xHSBGPSpF9 — axl 🖤 (@gay4darcy) March 14, 2023

#ALeagueOfTheirOwn is a brilliant, groundbreaking show. It deserves more seasons & promotion for awards, not 4 final episodes. @PrimeVideo @SonyPictures put your money where your mouth is & actually back diversity, queer BIPOC content, & excellence – it’s right here!#MoreThanFour — Critterlab (@thecritterlab) March 15, 2023

A League of Their Own season one is available to stream on Prime.