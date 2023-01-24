Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has faced backlash from LGBTQ+ fans after making controversial remarks about popular shows that have been cancelled.

The streaming platform has come under fire in recent months after relentlessly cancelling a slew of popular TV series, especially those offering much-needed LGBTQ+ representation.

In the past year alone, shows such as First Kill, Warrior Nun, Uncoupled, 1899, Fate: The Winx Saga and more have all been unceremoniously axed, leading to outrage from their respective fandoms who have launched countless petitions to try and save them.

Ava and Beatrice in Warrior Nun (Netflix)

According to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, however, the streaming platform has never once cancelled a show that pulled in the right numbers.

“We have never cancelled a successful show,” Sarandos told Bloomberg in a new interview.

“A lot of these shows were well-intended but talk to a very small audience on a very big budget.

“The key to it is you have to be able to talk to a small audience on a small budget and a large audience at a large budget. If you do that well, you can do that forever.”

Sarandos’ comments echo those made by Netflix’s Bela Bajaria in a recent interview with The New Yorker in which she stated: “At some point it’s, like, is the budget better spent on a next new thing?”

What has the reaction to Sarandos’ statement been like?

As you can imagine, LGBTQ+ fans haven’t taken kindly to Sarandos’ comments, highlighting the streamer’s historic habit of cancelling shows with strong LGBTQ+ representation, including Sense8, Shadowhunters and Anne with an E.

Pile of lies

After its premature cancelation, Anne with an E was trending worldwide for many days.

Over 1.6 million people have signed the petition to bring it back, which makes it the most demanded renewal ever.

The show didn’t have “a very big budget” – 2 million per episode. — Only for AnnE (@JuliaBlythe_) January 23, 2023

In particular, people pointed out the major hypocrisy after a resurfaced tweet from 2017 showed Netflix promising to “try not to” leave a “story unfinished” after cancelling the hugely successful LGBTQ+ series Sense8.

Someone better admit he made a mistake. Give us closure for @sense8 #WeAreTheGlobalCluster #UnitedForSense8 — Wilde Chase (@HouseOfSense8) June 14, 2017

Twitter users have also highlighted how Netflix’s trend for cancelling LGBTQ+ shows gave rise to the phrase “cancel your gays” – a spin-off of the heavily criticised trope of “bury your gays” in which LGBTQ+ characters are killed off in films and TV shows.

Uncoupled is yet another victim of the Cancel Your Gays trope. Shame on you, @netflix. — Zack (@m3t4tr0n69) January 14, 2023

When Warrior Nun, which centres around a sapphic relationship between Ava and Beatrice, was cancelled by the streamer, fans united in a viral #SaveWarriorNun campaign, while 110,000 people signed a petition.

The show gained Netflix’s highest audience score on Rotten Tomatoes with 99% from 4,500 reviews, as well as consistently hitting the top 10 most popular shows on the platform around its release.

LIARRRRRRR‼️ I think it’s time we pull out the receipts on the popular shows they cancelled… let’s start at the most recent; Warrior Nun!!!!! pic.twitter.com/bxhRv39TqF — 🅡amon 🅔vans🤴🏼🐧 ¹² (@ramontheworld_) January 23, 2023

@netflix your CEO sucks. Shows your platform’s true colors. Glad y’all are going bankrupt. No reason to start any of your shows since you’ll just cancel it. #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun



NETFLIX FREE WARRIOR NUN — jayc | 🥬 #SaveWarriorNun (@Warrior_nun808) January 24, 2023

Netflix’s CEO’s coming out with the most absurd justifications as to why they cancel shows, when the problem is their marketing strategies and how THEY handle THEIR budgeting #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun



NETFLIX FREE WARRIOR NUN — KC (@5harmony_2608) January 23, 2023

Not true! Fate The Winx Saga was successful and Warrior Nun too, look at the fans, WN fans also managed to put a billboard on, that must mean something right? Then, there’s hundreds of signatures for Fate The Winx Saga petition, and let’s not forget 1899 too… It’s not – — Ella✨ #SaveFateTheWinxSaga (@r_flamess) January 23, 2023

Definitely not a successful show yup yup me when I’m blind



NETFLIX FREE WARRIOR NUN #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun pic.twitter.com/WiC6nqDEqK — Em | #SaveWarriorNun (@emhalobearer) January 23, 2023

Fans of Warrior Nun outrage have joined forces with First Kill fans, who saw their favourite series about two lesbian vampires cut short after just one season.

First Kill broke records after it was first released in 2022, with the show notching up over 100 million hours and peaking at number three in English-speaking territories.

First Kill?? Literally more than 100mil hours viewed, a peanut budget, large audience demanding for another season, and you're telling me #FirstKill isn't successful? get outta here #SaveFirstKill https://t.co/W0MU0PrgRc — kc 🧛🏻 First Kill protector (@fksavedme) January 23, 2023

One Twitter user shared how First Kill deeply resonated with her, adding: “I think you [Sarandos] are a joke. The reason I watch queer shows is to feel representation.”

All I knew was.. Netflix seemed loving to save the other networks’ shows, but it also loved to cancel its own popular shows, even they were good and profitable..it is so weird. #SaveFirstKill #FirstKill #RenewFirstKill pic.twitter.com/QDaSdPpJsO — Bap 🌴 (@BaptisteGhezzo) January 24, 2023

For the most part, people are baffled by the sheer audacity of Sarandos to throw dedicated fandoms, particularly from marginalised communities, under the bus.

“So what I’m hearing is that Netflix is prejudice, racist and homophobic because smaller minority demographics don’t bring in as much money so we don’t deserve content? A lot of the shows were top 10 shows despite having smaller communities and still got cancelled,” one person argued.

No, Netflix gets rid of all the queer shows that aren’t taken well by the cishets. — Nina, The Pink (@spnlover_nina) January 24, 2023

Really? 1899 was in the top 10 for weeks and they still cancelled it? That feels like it spoke to a very broad audience and nonetheless still didn’t get its due. — NÆTE 🇺🇦 🔻 ☮️ (@N8te4u) January 23, 2023

Sarandos: "The key to it is you have to be able to talk to a small audience on a small budget…" or "let's not advertise the show to the small community that we are targetting, because we want the show to inherently FAIL since WLW shows are just a check in the box."🤔 #FirstKill https://t.co/8xcWRdL26W — RaeZur (@RaeZurB) January 23, 2023