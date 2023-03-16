Måneskin have announced details of a 2023 world tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will take the Rush Tour to venues across the globe in support of their album of the same name.

Fans can get their tickets from 10am on 20 March via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

The tour will kick off in September in Hanover, Germany and head to Europe, North America, South America and Japan.

It will also mark their first ever shows in Australia, while their only UK and Ireland dates will take place in Manchester and Dublin.

The group will also headline a landmark date at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden.

The tour is in support of their third studio album Rush! which was released in January 2023.

It features singles “Supermodel”, “Mammamia”, “Gossip” and “The Loneliest”, which reached the top five on the UK Albums Chart and number one in Italy.

The group are currently on their Loud Kids tour in Europe, which includes a headline UK show at London’s O2 Arena on 8 May.

They’re also on the lineups for Glastonbury and Primavera Sound before returning to their native, Italy for a string of stadium shows.

You can find out the full Rush Tour schedule and tickets details below.

How to get tickets

In the UK they go on general sale at 10am on Monday, 20 March via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Those who have O2 or Three mobile can access a presale from 10 am on 17 March. To access this use the O2 priority app or Three app on your phone.

A Live Nation presale takes place from 10am on 18 March. To access this log in or sign up to Live Nation and then head to the Måneskin artist page.

For the Dublin date, tickets will go on presale from 10am on 20 March and general sale from 10am on 22 March via Ticketmaster Ireland.

For the North American dates and Mexico dates head to ticketmaster.com. The presales begin from 10am local time on 17 March.

For other tour dates, ticket releases may vary, so check your local listing.