Former president Donald Trump has claimed that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday in the New York criminal case over ‘hush money’ payments to legendary adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Posting on his own social media platform, Truth Social, on Saturday (18 March), Trump’s all-caps rant took aim at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, which the ex-president dubbed “corrupt and highly political”.

The post also appeared to encourage supporters to get involved, with a call to “protest” and “take our nation back”.

On social media, he provided no details about how he knew to expect to be taken into custody on Tuesday (21 March).

According to NBC News, law enforcement and security agencies on local, state and federal levels are preparing for the possibility that Trump will be formally charged within the next week, and security assessments are being carried out.

This supports predictions that the twice-impeached president will inflame supporters and encourage civil unrest as proceedings unfold – a very real possibility in light of Trump’s role in the 2021 Capitol riots on January 6.

The criminal case in New York addresses adult star Stormy Daniels’ receipt of a $130,000 payment from long-time Trump ‘fixer’ Michael Cohen before the 2016 election, which Trump reimbursed.

The money was ostensibly to keep Daniels quiet over an affair she claims she had with the former president in 2006. Cohen alleged that the payment was made “in coordination with, and at the direction of” Trump, after pleading guilty to federal campaign finance violations.

There are more cases against Trump in the works, with two separate federal investigations and the possibility of an indictment from prosecutors in Georgia.

Trump’s shouty Truth Social diatribe read: “NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”

Since the hush money payment came to light in 2018, Stormy Daniels has garnered quite the LGBTQ+ fanbase.

In February, she spoke to PinkNews about gaining queer fans, and how she would want to come back in the next life as a drag queen called “Petty LaBelle”, become president and “paint the White House hot pink”.