A transgender United flight attendant, who once fronted a powerful campaign video for the airline, has tragically taken her life.

Kayleigh Scott, who shared her story for a 2020 Trans Day of Visibility video made by United, explained in an Instagram post she was planning to take her life.

Followers attempted to reach out to Kayleigh by requesting for a local welfare check, but it was later confirmed that she had passed away.

“Thank you for your concern and outpouring of love for her. We are going to miss her so much,” a commenter said on Kayleigh’s post.

The Colorado-based flight attendant became known for sharing her story on United’s social media, explaining that she was able to “break free from the chains that held me,” thanks to the help of her colleagues throughout her transition.

US media reported an obituary was expected from Kayleigh’s family.

“I used to be so embarrassed about being trans, and all I wanted was to blend in and be cis, but times have changed, and I’ve started looking back on the bigger picture and understanding I do have a story to tell,” she said in United’s video.

“My life changed for the better when I came to United as a flight attendant. With the support from the company, our business resource group for LGBTQ+ employees, and all of my loving coworkers… I’m living confidently as my true self.

“Here’s to all the pain that Kyle went through so that Kayleigh can live today.”

The flight attendant ended her Instagram post, sadly writing, “Brianna, I’m coming” – although it is not confirmed who she was referring to.

A survey in 2022 found that half of trans and non-binary young people in the US have considered suicide over the past year, with the study authors citing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and poor access to mental health care as having had a huge impact on queer young people’s wellbeing.

“We hope that fellow researchers, lawmakers, youth-serving professionals and allies in every state will use this data to uplift LGBTQ+ young people and advocate for policies that celebrate and support them – not isolate them further,” Carrie Davis, chief community officer at The Trevor Project, said in a statement.

Suicide is preventable. Readers who are affected by the issues raised in this story are encouraged to contact Samaritans on 116 123 (www.samaritans.org), or Mind on 0300 123 3393 (www.mind.org.uk). ​Readers in the US are encouraged to contact the National Suicide Prevention Line on 1-800-273-8255.