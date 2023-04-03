It appears Monsoon season is being extended this year, as Drag Race royalty and Broadway change-maker Jinkx Monsoon is set to appear in the upcoming series of Doctor Who.

Jinkx, who is fresh off the back of a groundbreaking, critically-acclaimed run as Matron ‘Mama’ Morton in Chicago on Broadway, will star in a “major role” in the British sci-fi show.

The beloved queen will appear alongside a legion of queer talent, including trans actor Pete MacHale in an as-yet unknown role, and Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney as Rose.

Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will step into David Tennant’s and Jodie Whitaker’s shoes, taking on the lead role as the much-loved timelord. Coronation Street actress Millie Gibson will star as Ruby Sunday.

Jinkx Monsoon, who won RuPaul’s Drag Race season five back in 2013 and All Stars 7 last year, said that she was “thrilled” to take on the role.

“I’m honoured, thrilled, and utterly excited to join Doctor Who,” Jinkx said in a statement.

“Russell T Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer – I can’t wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew. I hope there’s room in the TARDIS for my luggage.”

It’s A Sin writer Russell T Davies is returning to the writer’s chair after more than 13 years away.

Sharing the news of Jinkx Monsoon’s casting, Davies said: “In a galaxy of comets and supernovas, here comes the biggest star of all. Jinkx Monsoon is on a collision course with the TARDIS, and Doctor Who will never be the same again.”

In an Instagram post, Davies shared his excitement at Monsoon joining the cast and teased that fans are in for a “spectacular” performance.

“There’s a storm coming in, Doctor. A monsoon! Yes, Jinkx Monsoon, Broadway sell-out sensation, RuPaul’s Drag Race’s All-Star of All-Stars, joins Doctor Who in a major role, and it’s going to be spectacular! So excited. So honoured”.

Davies also said that the cameo has been six months in the making, and that more details will be released soon in Doctor Who magazine.

Fans are unsurprisingly gagged, gooped and asking ‘Can I get an Amen?’ in response to the news.

“Absolutely iconic,” wrote one fan. “Doctor Who seems to have become a pretty big cultural touchstone in the drag world, it’s going to be so delightfully and fabulously camp to see that come into the show itself!”

A second fan added: “OBSESSED with this announcement! Worlds are colliding.”

“Amazing! Some people are going to froth at the mouth about a drag queen appearing on a family show, but hopefully it will help counteract this nonsensical moral panic,” a third shared.

This is the greatest news in the world. I'm so proud of Jinkx, always. https://t.co/PKayuP3v3l — George (From Jersey) (@BaraPinkRanger) April 3, 2023

russell t davies make doctor who gay again https://t.co/AIjvhui2Xe — tuy (@artuy_) April 3, 2023

‘Major role’ is SO EXCITING. This era is gonna be so queer 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/r6h4xfleIr — Matt (@shinyvaati) April 3, 2023

Jinkx Monsoon is actually in Doctor Who pic.twitter.com/7KQg6JzZpN — haz ☭ (@emopunkloser) April 3, 2023

Doctor Who will now have Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa, Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney, and Drag Race’s Jinkx Monsoon… there’s a very gay team behind all this that wants me to watch and they have won https://t.co/Jm0O2zfcM5 — Wendell (@RhodeToLove) April 3, 2023

we're getting ncuti gatwa, jemma redgrave and jinkx monsoon in one series of doctor who…peak gay and camp honestly pic.twitter.com/r3h5DteCjJ — wolfe ☾ misses steph (@katesunit) April 3, 2023

Doctor Who will return to screens this November, with three episodes in celebration of its 60th anniversary.

David Tenant will initially reprise his role as the Doctor for the three episodes, before Ncuti Gatwa takes over as the fifteenth Doctor around the festive period.

Davies recently described the new series as “new but faithful,” saying: “Sometimes you know you’ve got a secret. And you hold it close to your chest and let it burn, because secrets are so delicious.

“I’ve got that right now, because my secret is seeing Ncuti with Millie Gibson [new companion] on the rushes of Doctor Who, every single day, and oh my God, this is so good!”

“I can promise you a completely new Doctor, and yet a Doctor utterly faithful to the 60 years that came before. Soon, the secret will be out, and we’ll all be dancing!” he added.