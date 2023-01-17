Jinkx Monsoon has made her dream come true as the first drag artist to take on the role of Matron ‘Mama’ Morton in Chicago – and she is well and truly getting her flowers.

The queen, who snatched the crown on series five of Drag Race and the all-winners edition of All Stars, joined the cast of Chicago as it extends its run as the longest-running revival in Broadway history.

After her big opening on Monday (16 January), Jinkx has already received rave reviews for her portrayal of Mama Morton, a prison matron who is particularly susceptible to bribes.

According to one Twitter user, by the end of the first act, “Jinkx Monsoon already had two standing ovations. Absolute queen s**t”.

Videos taken during Chicago‘s curtain call show see Jinkx showered with applause – and literally showered with flowers.

@JinkxMonsoon is absolutely killing it at @ChicagoMusical – multiple standing ovations, killer vocals, and an absolute natural on the Broadway stage — jonny scotty (@scottythottea) January 17, 2023

First act of @ChicagoMusical just finished and @JinkxMonsoon already has two standing ovations. Absolute queen shit. pic.twitter.com/YAj9XviylT — molo (@molo011) January 17, 2023

Jinkx Monsoon takes her first bow in Chicago The Musical! pic.twitter.com/gsueAgDZ9Q — Manoli Figetakis (@MFigetakis) January 17, 2023

The crowd at @ChicagoMusical to see @JinkxMonsoon on her opening night…basically pride in January. Nature is healing. 💅🏼👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/5kYcsG5flW — molo (@molo011) January 16, 2023

Fellow Ru girls, including Divina De Campo (Drag Race UK), Bombae (Canada’s Drag Race) and season 15 queen Marcia Marcia Marcia, have also tweeted their support, with the latter writing that the drag superstar’s role is a “huge win for non-binary representation!”

@JinkxMonsoon being in @ChicagoMusical on Broadway is not just a win for drag queen representation, it’s a huge win for nonbinary representation! This is a huge deal!! YAY!!! — Marcia Marcia Marcia (@marciax3nyc) January 17, 2023

Just saw your bow and so happy for you! Xx — Divina De Campo stream DECODED (@Divinadecampo) January 17, 2023

@JinkxMonsoon you will ALWAYS be famous ❤️ — Bombae, from TV (@ItsBomBae) January 17, 2023

Fans have been quick to tweet their support for RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s only double-crowned queen.

“Literally SO happy for her. Everything she deserves… what a STAR!” one wrote.

Another added of her Chicago role: “Jinkx Monsoon deserves the world, and im so happy for her, working on Broadway must be an amazing feeling. She is mothering.”

“You were born to do this. You are aligned the with universe by sharing your gifts. So happy to watch you live your dreams. Congrats times a million,” a third tweeted.

.@JinkxMonsoon i love u so much u deserve every ounce of success and love u receive u were incredible tonite i’m so glad i got to see your opening night and u should be SOO SO PROUD — eliza 💋 (@trixyekaterina) January 17, 2023

This gives me chills. @JinkxMonsoon I'm overwhelmingly happy for you, you deserve this after all your grafting over the years, what a wonderful pay off 💚 — Roman Wood (@ThatRomanWood) January 17, 2023

Further videos show Jinkx being applauded at the stage door of the Ambassador Theatre in New York.

When the role was announced, Jinkx Monsoon wrote on Twitter: “I cannot stress enough that this has been a lifelong dream of mine.

“I’m making my Broadway debut… We did it kids!”

Tickets for the show are still available – though as one can imagine, are very close to selling out.

Jinkx Monsoon is currently starring in Chicago until 12 March, 2023, though there is always a possibility that their run gets extended.