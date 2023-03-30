Doctor Who has reportedly cast its first-ever trans man, Pete MacHale, for its upcoming season.

MacHale is one of five new cast members announced in the new issue of Doctor Who Magazine, TV Zone reported, along with Bhav Joshi, Eilidh Loan, Pete MacHale, Miles Yekinni and Hemi Yeroham.

Their roles are all currently unknown.

The new Doctor Who cast members will join Doctor Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson in season 14, expected to air in early 2024.

MacHale is the first out trans man cast in Doctor Who. He follows in the footsteps of Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney, who is playing a new character named Rose in the upcoming 60th anniversary special airing November 2023.

🔷✨ #DoctorWho SERIES 14 CASTING NEWS! Welcome to the Whoniverse, Pete MacHale!



He will be joining Series 14 of Doctor Who… in an unknown role.



Twitter fan account @WhovianLife tweeted: “Wait is Pete MacHale our first trans male that has joined the cast of Doctor Who? this is very exciting!! first Yasmin and now Pete! So glad we’re getting more trans representation as it’s NEEDED!!”

wait is Pete MacHale our first trans male that has joined the cast of Doctor Who? this is very exciting!! ❤️🏳️‍⚧️ first Yasmin and now Pete! 🏳️‍⚧️🚀 so glad we’re getting more trans representation as it’s NEEDED!! ❤️🏳️‍⚧️💫#DoctorWho https://t.co/89xKarAc2I pic.twitter.com/SFIfmw5r1T — Owen 🌈 (@WhovianLife) March 29, 2023

Who is Pete MacHale?

On his agent’s website, Pete MacHale is described as a “writer and artist based between Bristol and London”.

“His work looks at bodily autonomy (The man who came back), gender identity and loss (Father’s last face), and evoking horror (Pike county disturbance),” it added.

McHale’s self-written Dear Young Monster follows a young trans man as he navigates his changing body through a small town packed with people who are more likely to be foe than ally.

The play is currently in its research and development stages and is supported Arts Council England.

The Queer House also states that MacHale graduated from Arts University Bournemouth.

Doctor Who champions inclusion

Russell T Davies is ushering in a new era for Doctor Who, beginning with a trilogy of 60th anniversary episodes led by returning stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate.

They’ll be joined by trans actor Yasmin Finney as a new character named Rose – which, as even the most casual of fans will remember, was also the name of Billie Piper’s assistant.

After the anniversary trilogy, Ncuti Gatwa will take over as the Fifteenth Doctor. He’s the first Black actor to lead the show full-time, and it’s been suggested his Doctor will be openly queer.