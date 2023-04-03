Ethel Cain announces headline UK tour dates: tickets, presale info and more

Ethel Cain has announced her first ever UK tour dates – and tickets go on sale soon.

The singer will perform a string of solo dates this summer alongside her support slot for Boygenius.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will see her perform newly announced headline shows in Glasgow and Manchester this August.

It’ll follow up her sets at Reading and Leeds Festival and support slot for indie supergroup Boygenius.

She’ll join the group alongside Muna at Gunnersbury Park in London for a huge outdoor show and support the band across two nights in Halifax.

It’ll be in support of Cain’s debut album, Preacher’s Daughter which was released in 2022.

The album features singles “Gibson Girl”, “Strangers” and viral track “American Teenager”.

It followed up her debut EP Inbred, which features breakthrough track “Crush”.

Since then she’s toured with Florence & the Machine, also appearing on a remix to their song “Morning Elvis”, which the pair performed on the Denver stop of the tour.

When releasing the track, Cain said: “I was giggling when we rehearsed the song just the two of us before the show because Florence told me that “Morning Elvis” was her channeling her inner Southern rocker, and I told her I couldn’t stop myself from emulating her British accent on certain words.

“It felt like a holy convergence happening in a basketball arena.”

She added: “Florence’s dressing room smelled like powder and sage, and we were both dressed in white, singing our lines back and forth to each other, and I felt like I was back in choir practice, but with an actual angel this time.

“She’s never not smiling, and if you would have told me we were the only two people in the entire venue while we sang it in the middle of her set, I would have believed you.”

You can find out ticket info below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 6 April via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

A presale will take place on the O2 priority app from 10am on 4 April. To access this sign up or log in using the mobile app.

While tickets for her support slots with Boygenius and Reading and Leeds are now available from Ticketmaster.

You can check out Ethel Cain’s full tour schedule below.