Madonna has shared an emotional tribute to the late music executive Seymour Stein, opening up about how he gave her a chance after “years of grinding and being broke”.

Stein, who founded record label Sire in 1966, was best known for signing Madonna, in addition to iconic bands like The Ramones and Talking Heads. Stein died on Sunday 2 April aged 80, following a lengthy cancer diagnosis.

In an Instagram post, Madonna thanked Stein for being “one of the most influential men” in her life, revealing that she played her debut single “Everybody” to him while he was in hospital – and he signed her to his label later that day.

“He changed and shaped my world. I must explain,” Madonna began, writing that she managed to convince DJ Mark Kamin to play “Everybody” to a packed nightclub in New York in the early 1980s.

“The club was packed. An A&R man from Sire records was there – Michael Rosenblatt. He heard the music and asked me if he could bring me to meet his boss Seymour Stein,” the “Vogue” star continued.

“I couldn’t get the words ‘hell yes!’ out of my mouth fast enough!”

When she learned that Stein was in hospital and recovering from heart disease, she decided to go and visit him by his bedside.

“He had a cannula up his nose and a saline drip in his arm! He was grinning like the Cheshire Cat. I was carrying my giant boombox ready to play my cassette for him immediately,” she wrote.

“He smiled and laughed when he saw me and asked me if I was related to the Virgin Mary!! Hahahhahahaa. I knew we would hit it off. I played him the song a few times. He signed me to his record label that day.

“This moment changed the course of my life forever.”

In the heartfelt post, Madonna said that she was “eternally grateful” to Stein for giving her the opportunity to release “Everybody”, which later became a top 40 hit in the UK, and reached the top 10 on the US dance chart.

The single later featured on her internationally-acclaimed debut album, Madonna.

Seymour Stein Has Left Us! I need to catch my breath.

“Not only did Seymour hear me but he saw me and my potential … I am weeping as I write this down,” the singer added in her tribute.

“Words cannot describe how I felt at this moment after years of grinding and being broke and getting every door slammed in my face.”

In addition to gifting the world Madonna, Stein was famed for introducing some of the UK’s most beloved artists to a US audience, including The Smiths and Fleetwood Mac.

Madonna is currently also mourning the death of her brother Anthony Ciccone, who died at the age of 66 in February, following a diagnosis of respiratory failure and throat cancer.

The star will begin her sell-out Celebration Tour in Canada in July, and has revealed that she will be performing in Tennessee to protest the anti-drag and anti-trans legislation recently passed in the state.