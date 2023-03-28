Queen of pop Madonna has announced that she will hold a benefit concert in Nashville as part of The Celebration Tour in protest against Tennessee’s “inhumane” drag ban, and fans are full of pride.

Sharing the announcement via Instagram, Madonna pledged to “celebrate drag and the trans community” when the tour arrives in the state on 22 December this year.

A portion of the proceeds from the show will be donated to trans rights organisations and fans can get tickets from Ticketmaster.

“The oppression of the LGBTQ+ [community] is not only unacceptable and inhumane; it’s creating an unsafe environment; making America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of colour,” Madonna wrote in the statement.

“Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to f**k with a drag queen.”

Madonna will be joined by RuPaul’s Drag Race royalty Bob The Drag Queen across all dates on the worldwide tour, including in Tennessee, where public drag shows were recently banned.

Ever defiant, Madonna made it clear that she wasn’t afraid to take on the legislation, writing: “Bob and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the queer community!”

Fans of the “Vogue” star are commending her for once again using her platform to support the LGBTQ+ community.

Queer journalist Patrick Strudwick wrote: “Incredible statement from Madonna in support of trans people, drag queens and the whole LGBTQ+ community – in the face of growing hatred, transphobia and scapegoating by those who pretend to care about children.”

“Nashville banned drag shows so Madonna added a show in Nashville to give space on her stage to local drag [queens],” one fan wrote. “The proceeds will be going to the LGBTQ+ community and she’s legit risking jail time with this. She really said ‘they’ll be on my stage then’. I will never stop stanning.”

“Madonna’s upcoming show in Tennessee (where they’re trying to implement anti-trans laws) will be a special show to focus on trans rights & will donate its proceeds to trans rights advocacy charity,” said another. “A Queen. More of this. C’mon pop girls, follow her lead.”

Madonna is a constant, unwavering LGBTQ+ ally — from speaking out and raising millions in the early days of the AIDS crisis to calling out the rising hatred towards LGBTQ+ people today.



Mother has spoken. pic.twitter.com/awLPH66g9Z — Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) March 27, 2023

No one will even come close to @Madonna. She has been and will always be that bitch. https://t.co/miCBDjYIHM pic.twitter.com/i9nYrAiHBE — j.o.n. (@jwebmusic) March 27, 2023

Just in case some of you weren’t aware @Madonna has been fighting on my community’s side for a long, long time. Say what you will but she’s stood up when she didn’t have to. She also stood up when she was told it was a career killer. https://t.co/Rlpm3HYnCN — Pandora Boxx (@ThePandoraBoxx) March 28, 2023

Earlier this month, Tennessee became the first US state to rule in favour of a drag ban, which will outlaw drag performances in public spaces and anywhere they can be seen minors.

The legislation could also see an end to drag performers being allowed at pride parades. First offences will be classed as a misdemeanour, while second offences could result in drag performers facing up to six years in prison.

Madonna has long been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, and has previously used her performances to challenge the discriminatory legislation imposed by the countries she visits.

While in St. Petersburg, Russia for The MDMA Tour back in 2012, she took aim at the country’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws, saying: “The gay community and gay people, here and all around the world, have the same rights to be treated with dignity, with respect, with tolerance, with compassion, with love.”

I made this speech at a concert in St. Petersburg 8 years ago. I was fined 1 million dollars by The government for supporting the Gay community.

I never paid……………….. #freedomofspeech #powertothepeople#mdna https://t.co/6wH53V4aUn pic.twitter.com/LGhV5gUerc — Madonna (@Madonna) July 20, 2020

She has since revealed that Russia attempted to fine her $1 million for the speech, but she refused to pay.

A growing list of celebrity LGBTQ+ allies, including Hozier, Maren Morris, and Kevin Bacon are speaking out against the drag ban and growing LGBTQ+ hate in the US.

Madonna’s The Celebration Tour begins in Vancouver, Canada, on 15 July. Tickets for the tour are available from ticketmaster.com.