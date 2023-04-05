Kid Rock shoots Bud Light cans after collab with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney

Right-wing snowflake and occasional musician Kid Rock bought and shot a supply of Bud Light beer cans while crying because the company sponsored trans TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

The self-professed anti-woke pundit, posted a clip to Twitter decrying a sponsorship between the alcohol company Anheuser-Busch and Mulvaney.

Mulvaney told her 1.7 million Instagram followers she had received a personalised Bud Light beer can in celebration of her year-long anniversary of the ‘days of womanhood’ TikTok series.

“This month I celebrated my day 365 of womanhood and Bud Light sent me possibly the best gift ever – a can with my face on it.”

In response, thousands of anti-trans commentators cried that they would never drink Bud Light again – making it yet another brand they profess to boycott.

Amid the outrage that a company would dare do a sponsorship with a popular influencer, Kid Rock threw his MAGA hat in the ring with an cringeworthy video shooting boxes of Bud Light cans.

The video started in an almost comedically embarrassing fashion, with Kid Rock turning around in a dirty zip-hoodie and white MAGA hat, saying: “Grandpa’s feeling a little frisky today.”

“Let me say something to all y’all and be as clear and concise as possible,” he said before unloading a magazine of bullets from a Heckler & Koch gun into several packs of Bud Light, the sound presumably masking his right-wing tears.

“F**k Bud Light and f**k Anheuser-Busch, have a terrific day,” he added.

The clip shows a table of what appears to be at least four large boxes of Bud Light beer cans which, according to Walmart’s store page, sell for $21.98 at the time of writing.

This means that, in order to express his horror at Bud Light, Kid Rock would have had to pay just under $88 to the company for the privilege, presuming that he didn’t buy more boxes.

In comparison, Dylan Mulvaney got her Bud Light for free.

Kid Rock wasn’t the only one, former Trump administrator Sebastian Gorka wasted at least $8.27 for a six-pack of Bud Light bottles which he threw in the bin, calling the company “virtue-signalling cuckolds” as he did so.

The wave of right-wing crying that a beer company, which has routinely expressed its support of LGBTQ+ people for decades, supported a trans girl has had people everywhere laughing at the sight of men in backward caps asking to be taken seriously.

In response to Kid Rock’s tantrum, one user sarcastically wrote: “Oh yeah look at you really showing ’em who’s boss.

“We love a good fragile, snowflake temper tantrum… Never ceases to amuse me.”

Another user, trans writer and veteran Charlotte Clymer, criticised the Trump supporter’s shooting stance, giving him tips on how to actually shoot a gun when he’s angry.

“Your firing stance is garbage,” she said. “Which is probably why you missed several boxes from like 30 years away.”

Others pointed out that Kid Rock’s very own steakhouse currently serves both Bud Light and Bud Light Lime.