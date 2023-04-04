Right-wing snowflakes are reportedly boycotting alcohol brand Bud Light because of a partnership with trans TikTok star and actress Dylan Mulvaney.

The social media sensation posted a video to her 1.7 million Instagram followers, explaining that the company sent her a personalised beer can to mark the one year anniversary of her “days of womanhood” TikTok series.

The series sees Mulvaney vlog about her journey in transitioning as a trans woman, specifically noting the euphoria she gets from little moments of joy.

In her latest Instagram video, she tells followers: “This month I celebrated my day 365 of womanhood and Bud Light sent me possibly the best gift ever – a can with my face on it.”

But right-wing transphobes are apparently outraged by this incredibly benign promotional campaign, calling for everyone to boycott Bud Light.

Mulvaney’s Instagram post has attracted comments from bigoted users expressing their anger that a trans woman dared to receive a package from a beer company.

“Never drinking Bud Light again,” one seemingly former avid Bud Light fan wrote.

Others made ridiculous claims that Mulvaney was “appropriating” womanhood by saying she didn’t know much about sports.

During the video, the trans star said she didn’t know what the annual basketball tournament “March Madness” was, joking that she thought “we were all just having a hectic month”.

Bewilderingly, several transphobes in the comments chose to take this as Mulvaney mocking womanhood by “acting like women don’t know what sports are”. Others took the wave of anti-trans hate as a chance to just be blatantly transphobic, making fun of Mulvaney and misgendering her.

Videos then emerged of angry right-wingers pouring out cans of Bud Light down their kitchen sink, with comments like “go woke, go broke“.

Kid Rock has a message for Bud Light.



pic.twitter.com/HlOsknFqRd — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 4, 2023

Amid the wave of idiotic bigotry, allies jumped at the chance to defend Dylan Mulvaney for simply enjoying a gift from Bud Light.

“At the end of the day, she’s gonna be living her best life,” one person wrote. “Don’t hate her because you’re too scared to take control of your life and do what makes you happy.”

Another told the frantic transphobes in the comments to “move your crusty butt along” and let Mulvaney be her authentic self. “She didn’t ask for your opinion you close-minded freaks,” they continued.

If the right-wing snowflakes wasting their money and beer had been paying attention, they would have noticed that Bud Light has been pro-LGBTQ+ for decades.

Not only has Bud Light regularly sponsored Pride events across the world, it also held a fundraising drive in 2019 to help raise money for LGBTQ+ charity GLAAD.

The company released limited-edition rainbow bottles across the US as part of a World Pride celebration, vowing to donate $1 to GLAAD for each case sold up to $150,000.