Country singer Maren Morris have taken a stand against increasing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation sweeping the US.

Speaking to LGBTQ+ advocacy group GLAAD in the wake of her performance at LGBTQ+ benefit concert Love Rising, in Nashville, Tennessee, country icon Maren Morris denounced the wave of anti-LGBTQ+ bills being pushed by conservative lawmakers across America that is targeting the rights of gay and trans people and drag performers.

“[Anti-LGBTQ legislators] know that we’ve already won, and that is why they are being so negative and harmful,” she declared.

“They know that they have lost in the court of public opinion, in the court of love.”

The state recently became the first in the US to ban drag performances in public or wherever they can be seen by a minor, although the law has been temporarily blocked by a federal judge.

While on stage at Love Rising, which was described as “a celebration of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Morris demanded that Tennessee officials “arrest her” after she proudly told the crowd that she had introduced her son to a drag queen.

Now, Morris, who won Billboard’s top radio song award in 2019 for “The Middle”, and is best known for her Grammy-winning single “My Church”, has revealed that she was inspired by drag queens throughout her own childhood.

“Since I was a little girl, [the drag] community has always inspired me, before I even really knew what it was,” she said.

“It’s such a shame to make people feel unwelcome in a place that has birthed so much creativity.”

Art & community are, and have always been, oppression’s medicine. 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈



Let’s show these politicians that they do not speak for all of Tennessee. Love will prevail.



All ages are welcome. Tickets on sale tomorrow will benefit @tnequality @inclusion_tn @outmemphis @tnpridechamber pic.twitter.com/KXbywhfVO9 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 7, 2023

Morris is a longtime LGBTQ+ ally, having previously apologised for the country music industry’s hostility towards queer people, and helped raise more than $100,000 (approximately £80,000) for trans support charities.

She’s not the only country star using her platform to get behind the LGBTQ+ community. Over the weekend, Kelsea Ballerini hit the stage at the Country Music Television awards, backed up by Drag Race alumni, in a rainbow-infused celebration of drag as an art form.

Other stars to speak out include pop punk legend Hayley Williams, who explained that she was motivated to perform at Love Rising in protest at rising anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, and show solidarity with “joyful” drag performers and queer fans.

“I can’t imagine being a person who spends their time thinking about how to limit anyone,” the Paramore singer told GLAAD. “I don’t understand that mindset. So from my vantage point, it’s very frustrating because, I can’t, I don’t, I wouldn’t.

“I can’t thank our queer fans enough for showing up for us, and I hope that we make you feel seen, heard, included. Because truly, I don’t feel that the music scene, much less the world, would be what it is without your creativity and your bravery and your tenacity. “

Alongside Tennessee’s drag ban, hundreds of other anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in states across the US this year.