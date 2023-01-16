Drag Race fans applaud Maren Morris for addressing country music’s homophobia: ‘I had a little tear’

Country music star Maren Morris has shared a heartfelt apology after appearing as a guest judge on the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

During the most recent instalment of the Drag Race aftershow Untucked, the Grammy award-winning artist got emotional as she apologised to the season 15 queens about homophobia in country music.

“Coming from country music and its relationship with LGBTQ+ members, I just want to say I’m sorry,” said a teary-eyed Morris, who served as guest judge alongside LGBTQ+ activist Ts Madison.

“I love you guys for making me feel like a brave voice in country music. So I just thank you guys so much for inspiring me.

“I’m going to cry,” she admitted as the queens showed their own appreciation.

“Just you being here shows your allyship,” said Mistress Isabelle Brooks.

“I loved hearing Maren share her story because a lot of times with country artists they can’t really express their more progressive ideals,” Spice added.

“Just her being here shows she’s down and can roll with the LGBT.”

Morris’ apology was met with a wave of love from fans on social media, who praised her support for the LGBTQ+ community.

“I had a little tear watching Untucked with Maren Morris, and her apologising for the way country music has treated LGBTQ+ artists,” one wrote.

“I’m sorry but I’m taking stanning [to] a whole new level with her. I was already obsessed with her but now it’s ally level.”

“I absolutely agree with Maren,” another commented on Instagram. “She really is the new wave of country music. More of country music needs to be vocal of acceptance and allies.”

I can’t love Maren Morris any more than I do now #DragRace pic.twitter.com/rHsNwCdphO — spam tillis (@willgroff_) January 15, 2023

Maren Morris feeling a need to apologize to the queens on behalf of country music was so sad to me. She has been such an ally and shouldn't have to apologize for those who are hateful. It was nice of her to try though. #DragRace #untucked — Wolvie (@iAmWolvie) January 14, 2023

i’m glad country music has someone like maren morris who’s aware of the social issues the genre carries — miss sparkling (fan account) (@hijackya) January 16, 2023

I love @MarenMorris so much. One of the very good ones in country music. — Dr. Robyn Rivard 🏳️‍⚧️ (@robynrivard22) January 16, 2023

Morris posted the viral clip to TikTok with the caption: “There’s room for you. This was such an honour. Thank you.”

She also shared her excitement at being on Drag Race, saying it rivalled all the “cool s**t” she’s done, and plans to frame her jacket next to her Grammy.

This is not the first time Morris has stood up for the LGBTQ+ community, though. In September, she was labelled a “lunatic” by Fox News talk show host Tucker Carlson after she branded the wife of country singer Jason Aldean, Brittany, a “scumbag human” for making anti-trans comments.

However, she turned the situation around by going on to raise $150,000 for trans support charities by selling t-shirts emblazoned with the phrase “lunatic country music person”.

She also supported fellow country singer TJ Osborne when he came out publicly just under a year ago. And in an interview with GLAAD, she said: “What I really want to raise awareness of is when kids deal with bullying at school, but they also deal with it from adults. When does it end?

“All you want for your family is for them to feel safe and encouraged… and, as a parent, be the guide, because they’re going to have their own path, no matter what. You just have to help light the way.”

