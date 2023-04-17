UK drag icon Bailey J. Mills has called out TikTok ‘comedian’ NoHun for “harassing” their pregnant partner on Instagram.

NoHun, real name Raurie Williams, reportedly sent several comments to Mills’ boyfriend, who is documenting his pregnancy as a trans man, claiming that “men can’t get pregnant”.

Williams also targeted TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney for modelling a sports bra in a Nike ad, sharing a video where he tries on maternity wear and lingerie in a Primark, while mocking and repeatedly misgendering Mulvaney.

He has previously attacked singer-songwriter Sam Smith with transphobic comments in Instagram videos.

Since being called out on his comment by Mills, Williams’ Instagram bio has also been changed to “men can’t get pregnant”.

Mills hit out against the comedian and rapper’s behaviour, writing in an Instagram post: “This account has commented on every single one of my boyfriend’s posts giving him hate.”

In a TikTok video, Mills added: “I was out last night and I got a message from my boyfriend and he was being harassed by NoHun, commenting on all his posts saying ‘Men can’t get pregnant’.

“As some of you may or may not know, me and my partner are having a baby. My partner is trans. I used to think he was really hilarious but a lot of his videos started to become very bullying and he’s meant to be a comedian.”

Williams doubled down on his comments in a follow-up Instagram video, claiming that trans people are a “f**king freak show”, and that as a gay man, he does not feel part of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Men cannot get pregnant … We live in a world now where it’s basically illegal to have an opinion, even if that opinion is based on a scientific fact,” he said in the video, adding that trans people were pushing a “weird agenda”.

He added that he was “sick to death” of the phrase “community”, and that he didn’t feel connected to trans people.

Despite being criticised for transphobic comments, Williams pointed out that another reason he didn’t feel part of the LGBTQ+ community was due to racism he experienced from other gay men.

He explained that “the gay community has never really been the most friendly or welcoming”.

A 2021 survey by UK Black Pride found only 25 per cent of respondents felt that their local LGBT+ spaces were welcoming for Black people and POC. Thirty-three per cent of respondents reported that they had experienced discrimination or harassment in LGBT+ spaces based on their race or ethnic origin.

Instagram users have criticised Williams for commenting “relentlessly” on Mills’ boyfriend’s posts, explaining that “there’s a difference between freedom of speech and harassment”.

Another commenter asked: “Why are you attacking your own community?”

Williams was previously in the spotlight due to a Little Mix-related controversy in 2021, where he leaked DMs allegedly sent to him from band member Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

In October 2021, Williams uploaded a string of screen-shotted messages he claimed were from Pinnock, where former bandmate Jesy Nelson was accused of “blackfishing”.

Nelson later addressed these claims while promoting her single Boyz in 2021, speaking in an Instagram Live with Nicki Minaj, saying she had wanted to “celebrate” hip hop culture.

She also added that she’d never claimed to be anything other than white.

“I love Black culture. I love Black music. That’s all I know; it’s what I grew up on. I’m very aware that I’m a white British woman; I’ve never said that I wasn’t,” she told Vulture magazine.

The Leigh-Anne Pinnock messages were not verified, with some claiming that the DMs William said were from Pinnock could have been faked.

PinkNews has reached out to NoHun for comment.