Wicked extends its West End run until 2024 and releases extra tickets

Wicked has extended its West End run until June 2024 and extra tickets have been released.

The show is now running at the Apollo Victoria Theatre until at least 2 June, 2024.

Tickets for the newly announced West End shows are available from Ticketmaster.

The producers have confirmed that 400,000 new tickets have been released for the smash-hit musical phenomenon.

The award-winning West End and Broadway musical tells the untold story of the Witches of Oz, Elphaba and Glinda.

The story takes place alongside a soundtrack featuring beloved songs including “The Wizard and I” “Popular” and “Defying Gravity”, stunning costumes and spectacular sets.

Wicked is already the 12th longest running production in West End history and has won over 100 awards including three Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, eleven WhatsOnStage Awards, and a Grammy.

It was also confirmed in late 2022 that Wicked will embark on a UK and Ireland tour between 2023 and 2025.

The tour will begin in Edinburgh on 7 December and head to Bristol, Bimringham, Bradford, Southampton and Liverpool.

The show is then set to visit venues in Dublin, Sunderland and Cardiff before finishing up with a run at Manchester’s Palace Theatre for the Christmas 2024/5 season.

The musical is also getting a highly-anticipated film adaption, which is starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda.

The Universal production will be released in two parts, and its director Jon Chu recently shared the first teaser of Erivo and Grande in character.

Taking to social media, Chu wrote: “You weren’t told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road?” alongside two photos.

It’s also been confirmed that the film will star Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Until its release in November 2024, you can find out how to get tickets for Wicked on the West End below.

