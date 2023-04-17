Wicked fans received a peek at first look shots of the highly-anticipated film adaptation starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda.

The mammoth Universal production, which is split into two parts, will drop part one in November 2024. While fans eagerly await its release, director Jon Chu has shared a taster of what’s to come.

Taking to social media, Chu wrote: “You weren’t told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road?” alongside two photos.

The first shows Cynthia Erivo as our future Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba, in her magnificent witchy green get up. The second is of Ariana Grande in a stunning pink puffy dress as Glinda the Good Witch.

As Chu wrote: “Green & Pink. It always starts with green and pink.” While Erivo commented: “It’s been wonderful making magic with you.”

You weren’t told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road? Here is your very FIRST LOOK of #WickedMovie … currently in production in Oz. 🌪️🫧🧹@WickedMovie @UniversalPics pic.twitter.com/pKdTTmi6kD — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) April 16, 2023

The movie adaptation, which tells the beloved story of The Wizard of Oz from the perspective of our “villain” the Wicked Witch of the West, will also star Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

There are still 70 days of filming to go, so fans can hopefully expect more teasers from set. In the meantime, however, people have many many thoughts on our first glimpse.

Some have pointed out that the shots are very dark, leaving fans worried it will not be an illuminating spectacle.

“When people call Wicked a dark reimagining, they don’t mean it literally. Ask Universal to buy you some lights,” one fan complained.

Another added: “They don’t qualify as ‘first looks’ if you have to zoom in and turn up the brightness on your device just to make anything out.”

Omg the WICKED photos are incredible pic.twitter.com/dM860EYy0m — Mike (@michaelcollado) April 16, 2023

Hmmm I see the Wicked movie spared no expense except in lighting. pic.twitter.com/DsifYD98Bw — Reynaldi (@OhFredrik) April 16, 2023

Why is this so dark oh my god if this is gritty and not campy I will scream https://t.co/unaOS9d1TA — Kosoko Jackson (@KosokoJackson) April 16, 2023

Did they film Wicked in a Hollister shop? https://t.co/b0MnX283eJ — Ryan S (@souchy_boyy) April 16, 2023

Shame. I was excited for this but they don’t have a lighting budget. This is really infuriating. LIGHT YOUR ENTERTAINMENT SO IT CAN BE SEEN. https://t.co/k7kGq0uf6i — roxane gay (@rgay) April 16, 2023

However, Chu swept in with reassurances for concerned fans, tweeting: “Don’t worry, colour is in my DNA … this is just the first tease. Plenty of time to show more … stay tuned.”

He added: “We still have a year and half to show you our colours! Trust me, plenty of colours in Oz. We still have 70 days to shoot left.”

He also pointed to photos from the Wicked set which show an explosion of colour.

Spotted – Pointed tents within a little village with what looks like a giant ball of coloured yarn. Wonder who’s been naughty with the spells?



Photos from the set of Jon M. Chu’s ‘WICKED’ starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey and Michelle Yeoh. #WICKED pic.twitter.com/upJaROQ7hY — Screen Talk (@ScreenTalk) April 11, 2023

One fan reminded others of Chu’s colourful previous films such as In The Heights, Crazy Rich Asians and Jem and the Holograms.

Begging people to remember John Chu does not DO dark hard to see movies the #WickedMovie is NOT reflective of two random shots from a movie they’re not even done filming pic.twitter.com/fWaHbDUgEq — Alyssia (@stayyiikes) April 16, 2023

Social media users also pointed out that Wicked has never been bright and campy.

except wicked (the musical) has never been that lol. dancing through life and one short day are really the only cheery, colorful numbers in the whole musical. https://t.co/CXPDgD5YDA pic.twitter.com/nmfM7PvEwL — ★ (@motivatefenty) April 16, 2023

On the flip side, people are ready to trust Jon Chu and musical composer Stephen Schwartz with this hotly anticipated adaptation, and have high hopes for seeing their musical theatre favourites such as “Defying Gravity”, “Popular” and “For Good” on the big screen.

“Is it just me or did it get chilly all of a sudden?….. Just the thought of seeing this on the big screen with Stephen Schwartz’s magical music in full surround sound makes me tingle all over!!” one person wrote.

Another added: “You’re creating magic. This fell into the right hands. Can’t wait to see how this unfolds.”

I was hooked on this story as I read the book when it first came out. I always felt it would make an amazing and eye-catching movie and you are NOT DISAPPOINTING!! So excited for this! — Amber Felix (@ambergontrail) April 17, 2023

ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! I’m so excited for these movies to come out! #WickedMovie 🫧🧹 pic.twitter.com/EBCBZSzhej — 🫧 Ryan Furlong 🫧 MetLife 5/28 🫧 (@rjf721) April 16, 2023

oh the wicked movies about to be so good !!!!! #WickedMovie 🧹🫧 pic.twitter.com/bJMrYWeLyE — b🍂 (@ariana_taylor12) April 16, 2023

JMC holds the world in the palm of his hand; he knows the internet goes wild for any Wicked movie news and the fact we’re all over analysing these two photos(that are probably not even frames) just proves it



regardless, I trust this man with this movie and my life at this point https://t.co/fCKGDm0Fe4 — Christopher Young (@Chrisyoungx22) April 16, 2023

OMG THE WICKED MOVIE JUST DROPPED THESE AND I AM LOSING MY MIND!!!!! pic.twitter.com/CXJfT926IN — sam ミ☆ (@sammnnicole) April 16, 2023

And the impatience to see the film adaptation come to life is real …

me pretending i don’t care about wicked movie so it comes faster pic.twitter.com/xdyQaEmctt — g · (@ohmyguccix) April 16, 2023

two full wicked movies, a soundtrack, press tour, multiple premieres, fun cast interviews and an oscar campaign like i’ll faint right now pic.twitter.com/KqXaXx7u33 — zoe ❦ (@zxebella) April 16, 2023

wicked about to be THE movie of 2024 are you serious??!!! pic.twitter.com/HOv60GaoGz — coreyn 💗 (@coreynmarie) April 16, 2023

WICKED FIRST LOOKS TODAY AND WE'RE ALREADY GAGGED this is gonna be the movie of the century pic.twitter.com/7ak5CHz9Nk — 🔖 els. -96 (@jvsonsong) April 16, 2023

Wicked: Part One hits theatres on 27 November 2024.