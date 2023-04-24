Jessie Ware announces 2023 UK and North American tour dates

Jessie Ware has announced details of a UK and North American headline tour – and tickets go on sale soon.

The singer will embark on the That! Feels Good! tour in 2023, marking her biggest shows to date.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 28 April via ticketmaster.co.uk and seetickets.com in the UK or ticketmaster.com in the US.

Announcing the tour, the singer said on Instagram: “I have never been more ready to tour an album!

Touring my last album was the biggest thrill for me…the dancing, the choreo, I loved it all.

“The That! Feels Good! tour will be a continuation of that…but even bigger, even better, and even more dancing and a whole lot more of YOU!! My biggest UK shows ever!!”

There’s currently three UK dates planned for the tour, with shows in Manchester, Glasgow and London.

She’ll finish up the run with her biggest headline show to date at Alexandra Palace on 17 November.

The singer will also head to North America for a string of shows in Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington, New York and Toronto.

It’ll be in support of her upcoming fifth studio album, That! Feels Good!, which is due for release on 28 April.

The LP features singles “Free Yourself”, “Pearls” and “Begin Again” and follows up her 2020 release, What’s Your Please?.

You can find out the full tour schedule and ticket details below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale in the UK at 10am on 28 April via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

An O2 priority sale takes place from 10am on 26 April. This can be accessed via the O2 app on your phone.

Tickets are priced from £35 plus booking fees.

For tickets for the North American leg of the tour head to ticketmaster.com. They go on general sale at 10am local time on 28 April and you can check local listings for presale details.