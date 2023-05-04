Jonas Brothers announce 2023 North American tour: dates, tickets and presale info

Jonas Brothers have announced a headline North American tour for 2023 – and tickets go on sale soon.

The 35-date tour will see the group play “five albums every night” at venues across the US and Canada.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 12 May via ticketmaster.com.

Entitled The Tour, it follows up their recent Broadway residency, which saw the band play one of their albums in its entirety each night, alongside a selection of hits.

The shows covered their 2007 self-titled LP through to the upcoming The Album, due for release on 12 May.

It’s likely that the group won’t get through all five albums in their entirety each night, but fans can expect some megamixes featuring songs from their back catalogue.

The tour is starting with their two previously announced shows at Yankee Stadium in New York City on 12-13 August and then run through the summer.

They’ll head to arenas across North American, finishing up on 14 October in Miami, FL.

Their upcoming sixth album features singles “Wings” and “Waffle House” and marks their first LP in four years.

Fans can also expect to hear the likes of “S.O.S”, “Lovebug”, “Burnin’ Up” and “When You Look Me in the Eyes” during the shows.

You can find out how to get tickets, presale info and the full tour schedule below.

How to get tickets

Tickets will go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday, 12 May via ticketmaster.com.

Ahead of that fans can sign up to Ticketmaster’s verified fan presale. Fans can register for access at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/jonasbrothers, which is open through Saturday, 6 May at 11:59pm ET.

Ticketmaster says: “Verified Fan requires registration to help filter out buyers looking to resell tickets, so more tickets get to fans who plan to attend the show.”

Once you’re signed up, a lottery-style process will determine which registered fans receive a unique access code and which are put on the waitlist. You’ll receive confirmation via email.

To find out more and to sign up head to Ticketmaster.