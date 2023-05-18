Amy George: Trans butcher admits abducting and sexually abusing schoolgirl 

A trans butcher has admitted kidnapping and sexually assaulting a primary school girl in the Scottish Borders.

Amy George, who Edinburgh High Court addressed as Andrew Miller and used he/him pronouns during the case, lured the victim into her car in February.

The court heard the child was walking home when 53-year-old George offered the girl a lift.

George then confined the schoolgirl in the bedroom of her home in the village of Gattonside and sexually assaulted her multiple times throughout the day.

When the sex offender fell asleep, the victim was able to ring 999 on the home’s landline phone and police arrived within minutes to arrest George.

Sky News quoted the police, who said the victim’s fear was “palpable” following the incident.

At the time of the child’s abduction in February, a “huge” search operation was subsequently launched, with unprecedented numbers of specialist officers and teams – including divers, a police helicopter and mountain rescue teams – drafted in to support the search.

The butcher’s shop George once owned has been reportedly boarded up by detectives, following local outrage over the crimes.

Amy George appeared via video link at Edinburgh High Court and pleaded guilty to the charges.

The case continues.