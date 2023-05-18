A clip from behind-the-scenes of The Little Mermaid showing Melissa McCarthy’s makeup routine as Ursula the sea witch has sparked homosexual outrage.

When it was announced that McCarthy was set to star alongside Halle Bailey as the drag-queen-inspired villainous Ursula in Disney’s latest live-action venture, the reception was mixed. Some fans were less than thrilled, but more warmed to the idea after a few sneak peaks and dastardly cackles cropped up throughout the marketing campaign.

A lot of the dissent was based on the belief that the treacherous, tentacled witch should have been played by a drag queen – as the character is widely known to have been inspired by legendary drag artist Divine, best known for their appearances in Jon Waters films.

And now, in a new behind-the-scenes clip from Disney’s Twitter, more ammunition has been handed to the McCarthy naysayers in the form of a lifted lace wig, garage-door eyeshadow and eyebrows so out of place that Britney impersonator Derrick Barry could have done better.

There’s a famous phrase that goes something along the lines of: Eyebrows are sisters, not twins.

These eyebrows are not twins. They are not sisters. They are not first, second or third cousins, once or twice removed. They are co-workers that do not like each other, and see each other once a month at forced office socials – and Twitter thinks so, too.

A lot of the comments have referred to Ursula’s drag origins, and claim the makeup is an insult to the various queens who fan-casts had in mind for the character.

“Now when we said Ursula was inspired by a drag queen, we didn’t mean one who had only been doing it for three months,” wrote New-York-based performer Sierra La Puerta.

This is insulting to Ginger Minj specifically — Jack Lawson (@jackhlawson) May 18, 2023

Respectfully…. It’s a no the make up . — Cynthia Lee Fontaine 🍑 (@lee_fontaine) May 17, 2023

What in the “I’ve got my first ever gig at the dumpster behind target”?! — Catinni P. Vandon (@CatinniP) May 17, 2023

The McCarthy makeup has also prompted specific references to Divine, with one fan deeming the effort “not Divine enough“.

Another echoed that sentiment, saying: “Doing a character inspired by Divine and not having it look remotely similar to Divine is criminal.”

divine baby i’m so sorry they did you dirty like this https://t.co/Nb1U0w8rxQ pic.twitter.com/E5X9R10I2Z — alexa ✨🦔 (@hotmesslex18) May 18, 2023

A much-suggested solution to the complaints was that a drag artist should have been hired to do the makeup, if Disney was not going to actually cast a drag queen.

Others have pointed out that Melissa McCarthy, who has previously spoken about her drag past and her Ursula performance being “inspired” by queens, is not to blame – the problem lies, they say, with the makeup artist.

listen if you’re not gonna cast a drag queen for a role inspired by Divine at least have one on the makeup team, it’s not really that deep but this is so embarrassing https://t.co/iOYZ1R7V19 — miks ✨ (@mikhailhanafi) May 18, 2023

You guys should habe hired a DRAG QUEEN for that makeup job — Diablo Mx (@diabl0fc0) May 17, 2023

When you lie on your resume and end up with the job. https://t.co/wzbLiJxq7t — Art Simone (@ArtSimone) May 18, 2023

The Little Mermaid opens on 26 May.