Britney Spears shared a much anticipated update on her memoir in a lengthy Instagram post and slammed ‘conniving and foolish’ news outlet TMZ.

While Britney Spears’s conservatorship may be over, her trial by media appears to not be – at least, not if news outlet TMZ has anything to do with it.

The outlet recently ran a ‘documentary’ special titled TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, which looked into Spears’ life post conservatorship – the 13-year-long legal arrangement that stripped control of her personal, health and financial decisions. She has alleged the arrangement was abusive.

Reactions to the documentary have not been positive; aside from the hashtag #TMZBlockParty trending on Twitter, Spears herself has now slammed the outlet.

In an Instagram post alongside a largely unrelated picture, Spears seemed to address the documentary:

“Considering what happened to me during the conservatorship and how hard I work everyday to be a better person since it’s been over! The concern and just effort on TMZ’s part of being the trashiest news channel for news!”

Spears went on to say that although she was “flattered”, she is continually frustrated that “these men who [she has] no idea who they are, are talking about [her] as they have any right at all to do so.”

Continuing, she labelled the outlet “conniving and foolish” before highlighting her past treatment at the hands at the media.

“[They] have always been cruel to me and most people probably wouldn’t even comment on it but I do think some people might believe this and I care.

“I almost feel like my life in the business has always been that girl at school who was bullied and laughed at! But in my case there is no superior person to set it straight ! My dad was supposedly the one who was supposed to protect my mind and heart from things of this matter but he was the main one who was secretly loving it!”

Spears’s father, Jamie Spears, recently made a pathetic attempt at justifying the conservatorship which stripped his daughter of her financial, mental and bodily autonomy.

Britney Spears also shared an update on her much-anticipated memoir, which was first announced in early 2022.

“I think some people are wanting to hear my story… either through a book or what have you? I’ve had to stop a couple of times! It may take me a year, maybe longer who knows… to share my story!”

As a parting shot, Spears offered some advice from deep within the Spears lineage: “My great grandmother told me two things that I will never forget! People come here for two reasons… either for a lesson or a blessing and she said: ‘Dear sweetheart the real key to happiness is to forget every f**king thing that ever happened!’ It’s a new day y’all.”

As of yet, no release date for Britney Spears’ memoir has been released.