Schoolboy, 14, left with serious injuries after disgusting ‘homophobic’ attack

A schoolboy in Ireland has been left with serious facial injuries after being punched and kicked in a brutal gang attack – simply for being gay.

Video of the vicious attack has been shared wildly on social media, leading to outrage and condemnation from across Ireland and beyond, including from the country’s leader Leo Varadkar.

The 14-year-old victim was reportedly assaulted by a gang of fellow students on Monday (15 May), leaving him with “two broken teeth” and other facial injuries, a family member, who wanted to remain anonymous, confirmed to PinkNews.

The relative told PinkNews that the student had been “harassed for being gay” since his first year at college, but that this is the first time the harassment became physical.

“The whole family is aware of this, and that it’s been an ongoing issue,” the relative said. “He was leaving school around 2.30pm [on] Monday and the teens had apparently planned to assault him that evening.”

The relative claimed that both the victim and the attackers attend Beaufort College in Navan, County Meath, and that his family had reported the incident to the police (Garda).

A Garda spokesperson told Independent.ie that the teenager was taken to hospital, where he received treatment for serious facial injuries.

“[We are] aware of a video circulating on social media of this incident and, out of respect for the victim, have requested that people refrain from sharing it,” the spokesperson said.

Attack in Ireland is ‘horrifying’, says Leo Varadkar

Speaking on Wednesday (17 May), Ireland’s Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that “everyone would condemn [the incident] utterly”.

Varadkar, who is openly gay, went on to say: “I want to send my solidarity to the person who was harmed and injured in this way. I would say to them that life does get better.

“It is very sad that people experience violence and bullying in school, but life does get better and I’d say not to give up. I would say how sad I am that in this day and age we still see this kind of bullying and violence in our schools.

“I understand there is a Garda investigation underway and that the victim has been treated for their injuries [and] I would ask anyone who has information to co-operate with the investigation.”

PinkNews has contacted Beaufort College for comment.