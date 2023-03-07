Channel 4’s new documentary George Michael: Outed has sparked outrage from viewers over the cruel treatment he faced after being arrested in the US.

In 1998, the Wham! singer was arrested in a public toilet in Beverly Hills for “engaging in lewd acts” leading to an outpouring of homophobic hate from some sections of the mainstream press as well as from members of the public.

The two-part documentary, directed by Michael Ogden, shares the negative headlines pedalled by British tabloids throughout the 1980s and 1990s aimed at the gay community – all against the backdrop of the AIDS crisis.

Viewers shared their love for Michael and their bleak reflections on the story’s parallels with modern-day coverage of the transgender community. In particular, fans praised his epic comeback with the 1998 song “Outside”, which features disco ball urinals.

“So many irreparable stories and yet even more power to George Michael’s strength and resolve that he refused to let his own outing destroy him,” one person wrote. “The fact that this s**t could easily (and does) happen now, makes my skin crawl.”

I’ve shared many many times my love of George Michael & stories of how he secretly supported the hospice I worked at. I adored him. He was genuinely good people. I’ll never forgive the British press for what they did. Watching #GeorgeMichaelOuted & feel sick to my stomach. — Dolly (@Osborneosaurus) March 6, 2023

The fact that George Michael released his Greatest Hits album just months after being arrested in a toilet and then named the compilation ‘Ladies and Gentlemen’ is just classic George. So missed #GeorgeMichaelOuted pic.twitter.com/gw5RpJa0aL — MarcFC (@marcfc) March 6, 2023

Imagine making your first music video after being arrested for a “lewd act” in a public toilet, and deciding that it should include mirrorball urinals. I bloody miss George Michael. 🪩 #GeorgeMichaelOuted pic.twitter.com/FTVAV5UbTA — James (@DrJamesJBailey) March 6, 2023

Watching #georgemichaelouted and reminded of just how awful the tabloids were.

I once took part in a documentary about that year and it was put to me that 1998 turned him into a sad figure.

On the contrary, he turned that whole thing around with style, wit and a number 1 single. — Paul Burston 📚🎩🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@PaulBurston) March 6, 2023

Viewers went on to share their horror at the relentless abuse the star faced from the British press.

“Despite the screaming headlines, George did not feel ashamed, he was not ashamed. He refused to feel that. And it told all the tabloids to shove it. It was magnificent. He was magnificent,” one fan wrote.

Another said: “George Michael: Outed on Channel 4 was a damning indictment of a generation of homophobic tabloid culture (the remnants of which still live), as told through the story of the late, great George Michael’s media-driven ‘downfall’, and his defiance against the black-hearted system.”

Others agreed, with one writing: “The most shocking moments for me are from the ‘journalists’ involved who still have zero remorse for their exploitation of George Michael and the lasting damage to our community from their insistence of his ‘shame’. Absolute vultures.”

The real emotional power of this #georgemichaelouted documentary belongs to the testimonies of the older men who were viciously outed by 80s tabloids. The trauma is still there. — Mandy Briggs (@mandbristol) March 6, 2023

Watched C4 #georgemichaelouted last night



It took me back to Aids hysteria, overt homophobia, Section 28 & how the press ruined people's lives when they got the opportunity



They relished it & have no regrets🤬



I was reminded of what an amazing talent George Michael was🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/YUosqJFql9 — Sharon Green (@SharonGChiara) March 7, 2023

I’ve been a George Michael fan for as long as I can remember, His sexuality never really mattered to me & I still love his music to this day, It’s a shame such a wonderful human being couldn’t be left alone and was hounded so badly by the tabloid media. #GeorgeMichaelOuted — Patrick O'Keefe (@PatsKaraoke) March 6, 2023

After watching the first part of this. All it has confirmed to me is that George Michael was a beautiful person inside and out and the media are disgusting and haven't changed since the 1980's #georgemichaelouted — laurad (@laura79foster) March 7, 2023

I’ve shared many many times my love of George Michael & stories of how he secretly supported the hospice I worked at. I adored him. He was genuinely good people. I’ll never forgive the British press for what they did. Watching #GeorgeMichaelOuted & feel sick to my stomach. — Dolly (@Osborneosaurus) March 6, 2023

And many shared their fears about how trans people are facing similar vitriol in the press now.

“It’s so chilling to see how gay men were persecuted in the media in the 80s during the AIDS crisis. More chilling is that the language, rhetoric and headlines used then, mirror some of those being used to target trans people today,” someone reflected.

Trans broadcaster India Willoughby echoed that thought, writing: “Watching George Michael: Outed and the despicable way the press treated gay people is exactly what they’re doing to the trans community now.

“A threat, a sickness, something to be ashamed of. Lies. So many of those hacks [are] still around – now claiming to be gay allies.”

#GeorgeMichaelOuted just some of the headlines from 1980s British tabloids. Swap "gay" for "trans" and you'll find nothing has changed. The Bristish media is still a cess pit of hate. pic.twitter.com/qt5JWHB4q4 — Paul Vindici BA 🏴‍☠️🏳️‍🌈 (@Paul_Vindici) March 6, 2023

watching George Michael: Outed on Channel 4 rn, it's impossible not to see so many parallels between the call for laws against homosexual behaviour in the 80s and the recent coverage advocating for the 'eradication of transgenderism' as some sort of solution to sexual violence — gary grimes (@gary_is_hip) March 6, 2023

Watched some of #georgemichaelouted last night and was reminded of how bad mainstream homophobia was, just a few decades ago. I could see so much similarity with the state of much transphobia now. Let's end all bigotry — Paul Day (@PaulDayMK) March 7, 2023

Episode two of George Michael: Outed airs on Channel 4 tonight (7 March) at 9pm. Both episodes are available now on All 4.