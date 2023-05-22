Sweden’s Eurovision queen Loreen is heading on tour later this year following her historic win at the world’s biggest musical contest – and tickets go on sale in just a matter of days.

The out and proud bisexual singer, 39, has confirmed a string of performance dates across the UK, Ireland and Europe in November and December after becoming just the second person – and first woman – to win Eurovision twice earlier this month with her soaring entry, “Tattoo”.

The Tattoo Tour 2023 will kick off Dublin on Tuesday, 7 November, before making stops in Glasgow and London and heading to cities across the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, and Latvia and Lithuania.

Loreen is just the second person – and first woman – to win Eurovision twice. (Getty)

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, 26 May 2023 at 10am BST, with exclusive access to presale tickets available on Wednesday, 24 May at 9am BST.

“I’m so thrilled to finally go on a European tour and to invite you all into my universe”, Loreen said in a statement.

“The Tattoo tour will be the first European tour I’ve done in a while and I’m beyond excited to be back on stage and meet everyone that has supported me through this journey.

“The connections I’ve made these years mean the world to me and to finally be able to meet you all again is a dream come true.”

The announcement of the Tattoo Tour comes just days after “Tattoo” sailed into the Official UK Singles Chart at number two – one place higher than Loreen’s previous Eurovision-winning track, “Euphoria”, managed back in 2012.

The only other person to win the Eurovision Song Contest twice is Ireland’s Johnny Logan, who won in 1980 with “What’s Another Year” and again in 1987 with “Hold Me Now”.

Speaking to PinkNews ahead of 2023’s contest in Liverpool, Loreen paid tribute to the LGBTQ+ community, declaring: “Without this community, I would not be sitting here. Whenever I’m in my community, I would say I feel very much at peace.”

How to get tickets to see Loreen on tour

Tickets for Loreen’s Tattoo Tour will go on sale on Friday, 26 May 2023 at 10am BST and will be available on Ticketmaster.

Exclusive presale ticket access will also be available from Wednesday, 24 May from 9am BST. Fans can sign-up for pre-sale access on Loreen’s official website.