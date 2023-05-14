Sweden’s pop superstar Loreen makes Eurovision history as first woman to win twice

Sweden’s Loreen has won the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 with her song “Tattoo”, making her the first woman to win the competition twice.

Loreen’s extraordinary victory came after a nail-bitingly tense grand final which saw the “Euphoria” singer face off against her closest rival, Finland’s Käärijä. While he won the public vote, Loreen ultimately garnered the most points when jury and public votes were combined.

Loreen ultimately finished her second Eurovision with an enormous 583 points, while Käärijä came in second place with an impressive 526. Israel’s Noa Kirel came in third place with 362 points, while Italy and Norway rounded out the top five with 350 and 268 points respectively.

On the other side of the scale was Germany, which finished in last place with a combined 18 points. Many had high hopes for the UK’s Mae Muller, but “I Wrote a Song” ultimately ended up in second last place with 24 points.

This is a breaking news story – more to follow.