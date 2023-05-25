PinkNews has been nominated for seven awards at the prestigious Drum Awards for Online Media 2023 – including for Publisher of the Year and Outstanding Digital Team of the Year.

Following a 12 months that’s seen PinkNews reach over 100 million unique users per month across our website, app and social media platforms and continue to deliver on our mission to elevate diverse LGBTQ+ voices and stories, we’ve been named as a finalist in a variety of categories spanning tech, editorial and video.

Among them are nominations for App of the Year following our successful app relaunch in November 2022 that saw the inclusion of an innovative ‘uplifting news filter’, and for Best Launch/Relaunch of the Year for the new and improved PinkNews website, which was designed to enhance the accessibility, inclusivity and reach of our LGBTQ+ content.

Our cross-team efforts to inform, inspire and empower audiences were recognised with nominations in some of the Drum Awards’ most distinguished categories: Brand of the Year, Publisher of the Year and Outstanding Digital Team of the Year.

PinkNews will also be looking for back-to-back wins in the Editorial Team of the Year category after previously scooping the award for its unrivalled LGBTQ+ journalism in 2022.

As PinkNews continues to deliver illuminating video-led content – with over 10 million subscribers on Snapchat and an expanded foreign-language content offering on the Gen Z-oriented platform – we were also nominated for Video Team of the Year.

Finalists were selected by a jury chaired by Spriha Srivastava, the UK bureau chief and executive editor of Insider, and which consisted of industry experts from NBCUniversal, HuffPost, The New York Times Magazine, Channel 4 and many other major media organisations.

Gordon Young, editor-in-chief at The Drum, said of the 2023 finalists: “Digital publishing is facing a testing time right now, so to see among our Awards entries so many examples of individuals who are changing publishing for the better and making it more relevant than ever is extremely encouraging.

“I’ve no doubt that these are the people who will be at the forefront of the next big evolution in online media.”

The flurry of nominatons at the Drum Awards 2023 come after PinkNews won Best Snapchat Show for Closet Critic and Best Snapchat Shows Producer at the Digiday Video and TV Awards in March.

PinkNews previously won Best Snapchat Show at the 2022 Digiday Video and TV Awards for its flagship LGBTQ+ current affairs show The Queer Catch-Up.

PinkNews has also been nominated in four categories at the Association of Online Publishers (AOP) 2023 Digital Publishing Awards – Best Online Brand, Best Editorial Team, Best Use of Video and Best Product Development Team – and is up for the Grand Prix prize for Best Online Brand: Consumer.

Other recent accolades include a win for Video Team of the Year at the Digiday Media Awards 2022 and for Publisher of the Year at the Digiday Media Europe Awards 2022, where PinkNews’ chief product officer Sarah Watson also picked up the award for Publishing Executive of the Year.

Meanwhile, PinkNews Senior Producer Chandni Sembhi was included on the esteemed PPA 30 Under 30 list in September 2022, celebrating young talent in the industry.

The Drum Awards for Online Media 2023 winners’ ceremony will be broadcast on thedrum.com on Friday, June 16, at 4pm BST.