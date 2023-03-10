PinkNews has won Best Snapchat Show for Closet Critic and Best Snapchat Shows Producer at the Digiday Video and TV Awards 2023.

Following a year that saw PinkNews add almost 10 million subscribers on Snapchat, we were recognised in two vital categories relating to the platform at the renowned industry awards on Tuesday (7 March).

PinkNews took home the award for Best Snapchat Show for the second year running – this time for Closet Critic, a snappy weekly fashion show launched in 2022 to explore the style of the Gen Z’s favourite stars and their impact on the world.

PinkNews previously won Best Snapchat Show at the 2022 Digiday Video and TV Awards for its flagship LGBTQ+ current affairs show The Queer Catch-Up.

With an ever-growing portfolio of nearly 50 Snapchat shows that continue to deliver on PinkNews’ mission to ‘inform, inspire and empower’, the publisher was also named Best Snapchat Shows Producer for 2023 by Digiday – a testament to the brand’s engagement with global Gen Z audiences as the most-watched LGBTQ+ publisher on Snapchat Discover.

“We are delighted to have won both the Digiday Best Snapchat Shows Producer Award and Best Snapchat Show for Closet Critic,” said Benjamin Cohen, CEO of PinkNews. “PinkNews has now won Best Snapchat Show for two years running and last won Best Snapchat Shows Producer in 2020.

“Winning both awards shows the groundbreaking video content that PinkNews are creating to reach a large audience. Since 2019, we have won 15 industry awards for our Snapchat content which is a true testament to the hard work, innovation and creativity of the team.”

CEO Benjamin Cohen paid tribute to the “hard work, innovation and creativity” of the PinkNews team following wins at the Digiday Video and TV Awards. (PPA)

As PinkNews continues to bring its unique brand of LGBTQ+ programming to an audience of millions across Snapchat, Cohen celebrated the publisher’s expansion of foreign-language content on the youth-oriented platform.

“For PinkNews, Snapchat provides a global stage for us to showcase our content and we’ve been really excited to this year start to add German language content to our roster of English and French shows on the platform,” says Cohen.

Closet Critic was previously highly commended in the Launch/Relaunch of the Year category at the the prestigious Professional Publishers Association (PPA) Independent Publisher Awards 2022, where PinkNews’ Chief Operating Officer (COO) Anthony James was also named Game Changer of the Year.

2022 also saw The Queer Catch-Up honoured with the Best Use of Video award at the AOP Digital Publishing Awards, during a ceremony where PinkNews was highly commended for Editorial Team of the Year – Consumer.

Other recent accolades include PinkNews winning Editorial Team of the Year at The Drum Awards for Online Media – where judges included a panel of digital advertising leaders from CNN, NBCU, Bloomberg, Elle, LinkedIn, Wired UK, The Athletic and Insider – and winning Video Team of the Year at the Digiday Media Awards 2022.

Elsewhere, PinkNews was named Publisher of the Year at the Digiday Media Europe Awards 2022 and saw its Chief Product Officer, Sarah Watson, pick up the award for Publishing Executive of the Year.

Meanwhile, PinkNews Senior Producer Chandni Sembhi was included on the esteemed PPA 30 Under 30 list in September 2022, celebrating young talent in the industry.