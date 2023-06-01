Playful Promises teams up with their LGBTQ+ customers for Pride Month

Playful Promises has teamed up with their LGBTQ+ customers for Pride Month.

The lingerie and sexual wellness brand has released its ‘Playful & Proud’ campaign, which “is a celebration of love, authenticity, and self-expression”.

The Pride collection is now available to shop at playfulpromises.com.

The range is modelled by the brand’s LGBTQ+ customers, who responded to a casting call on Playful Promises’ Instagram page.

The team selected seven members of the of the community to take part – Aamani (she/her), Chanai (she/her), couple Mia (they/them) and Marta (she/her), Reka (she/her), Sadie (she/they) and Seana (she/her).

This year’s Pride campaign purposely features all-black pieces, instead of the traditional rainbow colours of Pride to “showcase their [Playful Promises] enduring support for Pride and the LGBTQ+ community” in June and beyond.

The models are wearing styles from the brand’s best selling Ramona and Eddie ranges for the Pride campaign.

This includes accessories like the Maze Black Tassel Choker, and some of the brand’s popular bras.

The models pose in the size-inclusive Ramona Black Mesh Plunge Bra, Eddie Black Crossover Wrap Bra, Noelle Black Satin Strappy Plunge Bra and Maxine Black PVC Plunge Bra.

The stars of the campaign wear the brand’s best selling Ramona and Eddie ranges. (Playful Promises/PinkNews)

Emma Parker, founder of Playful Promises, said: “Pride is all about equality, diversity and acceptance, yet often these core messages get lost amongst the overwhelming number of brands saturating the space with rainbows throughout the month of June.

“At Playful Promises, we embrace the vibrant tapestry of the LGBTQI+ community year-round, encouraging each person to feel beautiful and confident in their own skin, regardless of gender or sexual orientation.

Playful Promises’ Pride campaign features all-black pieces, instead of the traditional rainbow colours. (PinkNews)

“As such, this Pride Month, we decided to go against the grain, dressing our models in all black to demonstrate the power of lingerie.

“More than just a practicality, people can use lingerie as a tool to assert control over their bodies, express their sexuality and celebrate their true identity.”

