Hollister releases new gender-inclusive collection for Pride Month

Hollister has released a gender-inclusive collection to celebrate Pride Month 2023.

The brand has teamed up with long-time partner, GLSEN to co-create the colourful clothing range.

It’s now available to shop exclusively at hollisterco.com and hollisterco.com/uk.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

In a statement, the brand said: “Pride is a celebration. Pride is a protest. Pride is intersectional. Pride is freedom. Pride is love. Pride is so much more than posting a rainbow and calling it a day.

“It unifies us and brings us together in a world that seeks to divide us. Thank you for making this space inclusive and welcoming for all, especially marginalized communities. Love you for that.”

The range includes shirts, t-shirts, crop tops and tube tops. (PinkNews)

The capsule collection includes a number of graphic tees with one reading “Love is Power”, others featuring Hollister’s Pride logo as well as a RuPaul top alongside the quote “Don’t be sorry, be fierce”.

There’s also a short-sleeve floral shirt in a rainbow design, an embroidered denim jacket that reads, “Live Loud, Live Proud” and a matching pastel hoodie and shorts set.

The collection features boxer shorts and a skater skort. (PinkNews)

You can also get your hands on a boxer shorts set in blue, white and pink alongside a Pride flag waistband as well as a mini skater skort which features the Hollister Pride logo.

Finishing up the collection are the accessories, with a matching bucket hat, socks and fanny pack, all featuring the Gilly Hicks Pride logo.

The capsule Pride collection also includes accessories. (PinkNews)

The brand also spoke about their long-time partner GLSEN, who they’re donating $250,000 to, regardless of sales.

“We stand with and support GLSEN’s mission year round to help create safe and affirming spaces in schools for all LGBTQ+ students. Because we believe, wholeheartedly and without question, that affirming spaces save lives,” Hollister said.

To shop the Pride range head to hollisterco.com and hollisterco.com/uk.