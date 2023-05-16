Pride Month 2023: all of the brands releasing collections and supporting LGBTQ+ charities

To mark Pride Month 2023 a number of big and independent brands have released Pride collections.

Taking place during the month of June, it celebrates how far LGBTQ+ have come while also recognising the work that still needs to be done.

Over the past couple of years, big name brands have started to release clothing collections, often covered in rainbow colours.

However, some have come under fire for chasing after the “pink pound” during Pride Month and ignoring LGBTQ+ people for the rest of the year.

To become better allies, a number of brands have collaborated with LGBTQ+ artists for their collections and campaigns.

Others have also highlighted exactly how much money they’ll be donating to LGBTQ+ charities or what amount of proceeds from the clothing sales will go to charity.

Below we’ve compiled a list of brands that are celebrating Pride 2023, and most importantly where they’re donating to.

Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens has revealed its limited edition boot to mark Pride Month. (Dr. Martens/Fuyuki Kanai/PinkNews)

Dr. Martens has teamed up with Japanese artist Fuyuki Kanai, who has designed a manga-inspired version of its classic 1460 boot.

The illustrations by Kanai promote inclusivity, community and queer relationships. It marks the first in a three-part series, which sees the brand collaborate with three artists on Pride products this year.

Dr. Martens continues its partnership with a $200,000 commitment to The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people.

The boot is available from selected stores and drmartens.com.

Target

Target has released its Pride Month 2023 collection and the internet has some thoughts. (Target/PinkNews)

Target has dropped apparel, accessories, jewellery, homeware, party supplies and even pet products featuring colourful designs.

To mark Pride Month 2023, the retailer has teamed up with LGBTQ+ artists to create capsule collections.

They’ve also confirmed a continuing partnership with GLSEN, which creates affirming, accessible and anti-racit spaces for LGBTQ+ students.

Target’s 2023 Pride capsule collection is available to shop in-store and at target.com.

Adidas

Adidas has teamed up with Tom Daley for their Pride 2023 campaign. (Adidas/PinkNews)

Adidas has released its “Let Love Be Your Legacy” collection inspired and designed by Rich Mnisi.

The collection spans both lifestyle and performance pieces featuring silhouettes across Adidas Originals, football, cycling, sportswear and swim. This includes a take on the brand’s popular Stan Smith shoes.

They have also teamed up with Tom Daley, who has written a love letter to sport, which he says is “a space for everyone”.

The collection is now available to shop at adidas.com/pride or adidas.co.uk/pride.

Craft Gin Club

Craft Gin Club are releasing a limited edition bottle to mark Pride Month. (Craft Gin Club/Wessex Gin/PinkNews)

The Craft Gin Club has teamed up with award-winning distillery, Wessex Gin to bring gin fans an exclusive Pride bottle.

The limited edition ‘Respect Gin’ is presented in a stunning rainbow bottle and gives London Dry Gin “a refreshing citrus twist”.

It’s also been confirmed that for each bottle sold, Craft Gin Club will donate £5 to Across Rainbows to support the LGBTQ+ community.

To shop the bottle from 1 June head to the Craft Gin Club website.

American Eagle

American Eagle has dropped its collection to celebrate Pride Month. (American Eagle/PinkNews)

American Eagle has teamed up with influencer Olivia Ponton for a colourful collection of genderless t-shirts, boxers and accessories to mark Pride Month 2023.

To mark the range, the retailer will continue its support to It Gets Better Project by donating $100,000.

The collection is available to shop in-store and at americaneagle.com.

Katy Perry Collections

Katy Perry Collections is partnering with an LGBTQ+ organisation. (PinkNews)

Katy Perry is partnering with an LGBTQ+ organisation to raise vital funds during Pride Month.

Her shoe brand, Katy Perry Collections is teaming up with the Hetrick Martin Institute, a centre for LGBTQ+ youth.

Throughout the month of June, a portion of proceeds from sales of select styles will be donated.

This includes the Skatter Classic, pictured above, The Rizzo, The Busy Bee criss cross slides, two pairs of flip flops, The Geli Stud and The Geli Slide Thong, a high heel, The Uplift Pump and The Vivvian Flower Sandal.

Apple

Apple has unveiled its watch face and band to mark Pride Month 2023. (apple.com/PinkNews)

Apple has released its limited-edition watch face and band to mark Pride Month, which features the colours of the inclusive pride flag in geometric shapes.

For 2023, the tech giant has released a new design that they say has been “inspired by the strength and beauty of the LGBTQ+ community”.

They’re continuing their work with Equality Federation Institute, GLSEN, The Trevor Project and more.

The Pride Edition Sport Band will be available in-store from 24 May and online from 23 May.