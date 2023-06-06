Levi’s releases new gender neutral collection to celebrate Pride Month

Levi’s has dropped its new collection to celebrate Pride Month – from statement denim to gender neutral dresses.

They say this year’s range is “celebrating all the different ways showing up as yourself empowers you to show up for your community”.

The collection is now available to shop at levi.com/us and levi.com/gb.

The brand has confirmed: “In support of this collection, Levi’s makes an annual $100,000 USD donation to Outright International, a global organization working to advance human rights for LGBTQ+ people all over the world.”

Levi’s collection for Pride Month includes its classic denim pieces. (PinkNews)

This year’s offering features the slogan “Radical Love”, which appears across graphic t-shirts, tank tops, tote bags and bucket hats.

There’s also a new Levi’s Pride logo, which is a prism-inspired design, featuring across tees and a cap.

You can also get your hands on some essentials that have been reimagined for Pride Month, including boxer shorts and socks.

There’s also socks and underwear as part of the Levi’s Pride range. (PinkNews)

If you’d prefer Levi’s merch for Pride that doesn’t feature rainbow designs, then there’s also apparel pieces to choose from.

This includes the gender neutral Radical Love dress. The sheer dress can be worn over a long sleeve top or turtle neck to create a layered look, with Levi’s saying it’s the “easiest way to feel like the best dressed person in the room”.

There’s also some denim pieces – of course – including the Liberation Trucker Jacket in black denim, with a Radical Love graphic on the back alongside matching jeans.

The range features the Radical Love slogan on tees, jackets and more. (PinkNews)

You can also get the Liberation Trucker Vest in purple, with matching baggy shorts and a bucket hat, which finishes up the collection.

To shop the new Levi’s Pride range head to levi.com/us and levi.com/gb.