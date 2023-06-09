Bluebella releases colourful lingerie collection to celebrate Pride

Lingerie brand Bluebella has launched its new campaign celebrating Pride Month.

The bold campaign “celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and self-expression” and features Pride editions of their bestselling styles.

The Bluebella Pride collection is now available to shop at bluebella.com/pride.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Alongside the release of the collection, Bluebella has confirmed that 10 percent of profits will be donated to OutRight International, a human rights organisation supporting LGBTQIA+ people around the world.

The Pride range features re-imagined designs of their bestselling styles. (Bluebella/PinkNews)

The range features new editions of popular styles including the Rafaela, Colette and Irena, in vibrant hues inspired by the rainbow flag.

Bluebella say: “The sets are not only designed to help everyone feel empowered while celebrating Pride month but also to brighten up any lingerie collection.”

They’ve also teamed up with queer, British singer-songwriter Girli who stars in the campaign, who Blueblla say is the “perfect” person to front the collection.

“I am honored to work with Bluebella on this campaign. It’s important to celebrate Pride Month and support the community in any way we can. I’m thrilled to be part of a campaign that celebrates inclusivity and diversity,” the singer says.

Queer singer Girli front the Bluebella Pride campaign. (PinkNews)

Some of the pieces worn by the singer in the campaign include the Aria bra and matching thong in red, and the Irena bra and briefs in orange.

There’s also the Rafaela bra and briefs in yellow and the Tori bra and briefs in blue topaz. Other colours in the collection include a purple rose, green ash and pink.

OutRight International say: “Through our collaboration, Bluebella extends the reach of Outright’s mission, giving a voice to the voiceless by amplifying the issues impacting LGBTIQ people globally.

“At a time where anti-LGBTIQ movements are mobilizing, we remain deeply grateful to call Bluebella our ally and partner.”

