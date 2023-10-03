Mean Girls musical is finally opening on London’s West End in 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The news was confirmed on 3 October – of course – that the Broadway smash hit would head to London.

The musical, based on the iconic film of the same name, will debut at the Savoy Theatre from June 2024.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public from 1 November at Ticketmaster and ATG Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The hit Broadway production comes from writer Tina Fey, composer Jeff Richmond (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

It features songs including “Meet the Plastics”, “I’d Rather Be Me”, “World Burn” and “Revenge Party”.

Casting for the West End production is yet to be announced, but stars including Renee Rapp, Sabrina Carpenter and Ashley Park have appeared in roles on Broadway.

Producers Lorne Michaels and Sonia Friedman said: “Mean Girls is a timeless comedy that for decades has connected with generations of audiences across the globe.

“Having worked together for several years on this production, we are immensely proud and excited to be bringing this stage musical, led by this incredible writing and creative team, to London’s Savoy Theatre.”

It’s based on the 2004 film starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried.

The film became a pop culture staple, with scenes from the film regularly used in memes and referenced in songs, music videos and films including Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” and “Obsessed” by Mariah Carey.

You can find out everything we know so far about Mean Girls tickets below, including presale details.

How to get Mean Girls tickets

It’s been confirmed that public booking will open from 1 November.

They’ll be available from Ticketmaster and ATG Tickets.

Fans can sign up for exclusive presale access via the official website, www.MeanGirlsMusical.com. You’ll be emailed details on how to access the presale.

While ATG members will receive presale access from 31 October. To find out more and to become a member head to ATG Tickets.