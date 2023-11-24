Creamfields announce major change to festival and ticket details for 2024

Creamfields has announced tickets info for the 2024 edition of the festival – and this is how to get them.

The annual music festival will return on August bank holiday weekend at Daresbury Park.

Fans can get their hands on limited resale tickets from 24 November via Ticketmaster.

It’ll see more than 70,000 music fans flock to the site across 23-25 August to celebrate the biggest names in dance.

The festival organisers have confirmed a new arena for 2024 named APEX, a huge 30,000- capacity indoor main stage.

It will act as the largest indoor festival superstructure in the world offering an “immersive experience”.

Plus it will extend the main stage opening until 4am on the Saturday of the festival for the first time ever.

And due to demand, the new stage is offering an additional main stage destination on the Friday of the festival.

You can find out how to get the final release of tickets, pricing info and lineup details below.

How much are Creamfields tickets?

There’s a number of ticket options available, with standard camping priced at £290 (four day) / £270 (three day) / £240 (two day).

While non-camping weekend tickets are priced at £209 (two day) / £285.01 (three day).

Other weekend camping options available include bronze, silver and gold camping at various prices.

Day tickets are priced at £84 (Friday) and £106.40 (Saturday & Sunday).

Plus you can also pay for your ticket with a payment plan, which spreads the cost of the ticket across a number of months.

They’re available to buy from Ticketmaster here.

Who’s on the lineup?

The lineup is confirmed to be coming next year.

It’s been announced that Teletech will make their Creamfields debut in 2024, while XXL will host a stage at next year’s festival.

The 2023 edition saw the likes of Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Tiesto, Four Tet, Chase and Status, Pete Tong and Peggy Gou on the lineup.