Do you know your gay slang?

How knowledgeable are you when it comes to gay slang? We’ve compiled a helpful guide defining some of the popular slang terms in gay culture.

Know what a gold star is? Nope, it’s not one of those stickers your teacher would put on your exercise book at school. A gold star gay is actually “a person who has never had sex with a person of the opposite sex” – though this term is increasingly outdated because, let’s be honest, you can still be gay even if you’ve slept with other genders in the past.

What about a Sappho daddy-o? The namesake stems from the Ancient Greek poet that lived on the island of Lesbos and wrote lusty poetry about other women, but this slightly rarer piece of slang is harder to guess. It simply means “a gay male who enjoys the company of lesbians”.

Elsewhere, an “auntie” is a “term used to describe an ageing gay male”, whilst a kiki refers to “a party which involves some great tunes, a bunch of girlfriends and some spilling tea”. And yes, it was famously immortalised in the Scissor Sisters’ pop hit, “Let’s Have A Kiki.”

The term “platinum gay” has also been thrown around by the community over the years, but now, it’s widely regarded as misogynistic, referring to a “gay man that was born by a C-section and has never touched a vagina”. Ick – let’s do better.

Ever heard of a “vampire”? No, not the ones you’ve seen depicted in What We Do In The Shadows or Twilight: this piece of slang refers to a “gay man who goes out looking for hook-ups late at night”.

A “size queen” is a gay man whose priority is finding a sexual partner with the size of his penis, whilst a “vegetarian” is a “homosexual male who will not give oral” and a “side” is “a gay man who enjoys all aspects of intercourse with the exception of anal penetration”.

How did you score?