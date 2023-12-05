Don Omar announces 2024 tour dates: tickets, presale info and more

Don Omar has announced details of a 2024 North American tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will visit cities across the US and Canada as part of his Back to Reggaeton Tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 8 December via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will kick off on 7 March in Reading, Pennsylvania and stop off at the likes of Brooklyn, Newark, Toronto, Montreal, Chicago, Houston and San Antonio.

He’ll also head to the likes of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, Washinton and Atlanta before finishing up in Miami on 21 April.

You may like to watch

The tour will see the “King of Reggaeton” celebrate his career, which spans 20 years, from his 2003 debut album The Last Don to 2023’s Forever King.

Some of his biggest hits include “Danza Kuduro”, “Reggaetón Latino”, “Angelito” and “Dale Don Dale”.

He’s also been the recipient of three Latin Grammy Awards, 17 Billboard Latin Music Awards and one Billboard Music Award.

You can find out everything we know about tickets for Don Omar’s upcoming tour below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 8 December via Ticketmaster.

A Live Nation presale will take place from 10am local time on 7 December, this can be accessed using the code: CREW.

You can find out more info about your local listing below.