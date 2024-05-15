Time to dig out the pink miniskirts and heels! Reese Witherspoon has announced a Legally Blonde prequel series, and she’s “so excited” (like all of us, duh!).

On 14 May, the actor-come-producer took to Instagram to share a teaser for the upcoming prequel series, which read, “Something pink is coming”.

The clip saw Witherspoon donning her iconic Barbie pink suit jacket and skirt co-ord to go behind the scenes at Amazon’s 2024 upfront presentation. She then appeared on stage at the event with her Chihuahua sidekick Bruiser – where she performed the iconic “bend and snap”.

The star announced the origin story of our favourite (and best-dressed) Harvard Law alumna in the new prequel series, aptly titled, Elle.

She wrote in the caption on Instagram: “Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law, she was just a regular ‘90s high school girl. And all of you are going to get to know her, next year on @primevideo. I’M SO EXCITED!”

The series follows the ever-popular protagonist of the 2001 hit movie Legally Blonde, and its 2003 Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde, as we go back in time to her high school days. They did not name the actor playing Elle in the new series.

You may like to watch

The official synopsis reads: “Elle follows Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film.”

The Wild star commented via a press release: “I truly couldn’t be more excited about this series! Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do. What could be better than that?

“I’m extremely grateful to the incredible teams at Prime Video and Hello Sunshine – along with our amazing writer Laura Kittrell – for making this dream of mine come true. Legally Blonde is back!”

Reese Witherspoon does the bend and snap before announcing the "Legally Blonde" series prequel "Elle" at the Amazon upfront presentation. https://t.co/Y7Mn0uGDIQ pic.twitter.com/GcVNyfd1kU — Variety (@Variety) May 14, 2024

Laura Kittrell (known for High School and Insecure) is set to serve as the series showrunner, creator, and executive producer, with Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Lauren Kisilevsky, and Marc Platt also taking on executive producer roles.

Elle is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video, but no release window has been announced yet.