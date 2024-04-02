Dylan Mulvaney wants to star in trans remake of Legally Blonde

Influencer Dylan Mulvaney has revealed that her dream is to star as the main character in a trans remake of Legally Blonde.

Speaking to IMDb during the South by Southwest film festival, Mulvaney, 27 said that while it would be a dream come true to play Glinda in Wicked, her “dream dream” is to play Legally Blonde‘s Harvard Law School student Elle Woods, famously portrayed by Reese Witherspoon on the big screen in 2001.

“I wanna play Elle and have maybe a trans Emmett and a trans Paulette,” she said.

“What’s so cool about plugging trans people into existing stories is it inherently changes what the topic is, but in a way that you don’t actually have to do much to the script.

“Actually, I think it makes it even more powerful.”

Also on Mulvaney’s “vision board” for 2024 were performing with Glee star Chris Colfer, which she has already ticked off, and meeting Lady Gaga, which she has now achieved.

Dylan Mulvaney. (Getty/Emma McIntyre)

After cementing itself as a fan favourite comedy film in the earlier 2000s, Legally Blonde went on to be adapted into a musical production on Broadway and the West End.

The story follows Elle, a fashion merchandising major who heads to Harvard Law to win back her ex-boyfriend. While there, she realises a passion for the legal profession, and that there’s more to the Ivy League college than she expected.

The comedy musical starred trans actress Iz Hesketh as Elle’s friend Margot when staged at London’s Regent’s Park open-air theatre in 2022; reportedly the first time a trans person has played the role.

“As the first trans non-binary person to play this role professionally I can’t quite put into words how grateful I am to be taking this huge step in musical theatre history,” Hollyoaks star Hesketh said at the time.