Stranger Things star Mille Bobby Brown marries Jon Bon Jovi’s son

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is now officially married to Jake Bongiovi, the son of US rock singer Jon Bon Jovi.

The pair reportedly tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony with just their “closest” friends and family in attendance, just over a year after their engagement in 2023.

Brown, 20, married Bongiovi, 22, in what was described as a “very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family.”

According to sources reported by People, this wont be the only ceremony that the couple plans to host to celebrate their wedding, with a larger affair scheduled later this year.

Brown announced her engagement in April 2023, aged 19 at the time, in a set of Instagram photos which featured her engagement ring.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” the star wrote in the post, referencing the Taylor Swift song “Lover”.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Brown said that the engagement ring was one that her mother Kelly gave Bongiovi.

“I’ve always loved that ring, it’s always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake,” she said. “They were in cahoots about the whole proposal. I love that I can always keep a piece of my mum with me.”

Brown said that she had fallen in love from the moment the pair met, saying that she ran to her mum saying “I really, really like him!”

“After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side. You can’t pinpoint why, it’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with.

“I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him. So I didn’t really have to do much thinking.”

Brown said that the intensity of the connection felt “bizarre” and so much different to her previous relationships.

“I wanted to be the woman that my mum is to me and I wanted to be the woman that my grandmother was to me,” she said. “So that was never my, like, intention, to be a wife.

“But after meeting Jake and seeing, ‘Oh, I don’t have to be this stereotypical wife for him.’ He doesn’t want me to be that either. He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that.”