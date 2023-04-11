Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has sparked an internet frenzy after posting a photo with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi – complete with a sparkling diamond ring.

Brown, 19, sent the internet into meltdown when she shared a loved-up photo of boyfriend Bongiovi, who turns 21 next month, featuring a very conspicuous ring.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” the Stranger Things and Enola Holmes star wrote in the caption, a reference to the aptly named Taylor Swift song “Lover.”

Bongiovi, also an actor, is the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi and has been dating Brown for about three years.

He posted a similarly sweet message on his own Instagram account, featuring two snaps of the couple and the caption: “Forever”.

While there has been no official confirmation of the engagement, fans have surmised that the couple are now engaged.

“Y’all better get married or else,” one fan commented.

Another wrote: “Best couple ever,” while a third added: “Literally crying.”

Musician Pixie Lott wrote: “Omg. Congratulations you two, so happy for you.”

However, some fans have pointed out how young the pair are.

“Married at 19?” one commenter asked.

Another wrote: “Mille, last time I remembered, you were my age.”

A third, more practical fan, said: “Congratulations @milliebobbybrown, now give us another season on Stranger Things.“

i thought she was 11 ? pic.twitter.com/BBdYaQmdq1 — Sam. (@boysamiie) April 11, 2023

My 2023 Bingo Card is filling up with more things that I didn’t expect pic.twitter.com/hSy3TwTfvL — SaVioDavid (@theoSaVioDavid) April 11, 2023

I just googled her age… pic.twitter.com/DfmwOV0LH0 — 𝓐𝓾𝓻𝓸𝓻𝓪 💫 (@bloodyxaurora) April 11, 2023

Brown stars alongside Noah Schnapp as psychokinetic-powered Eleven in Netflix’s sci-fi smash Stranger Things and is set to reprise her role in the fifth and final season, which begins filming later this year.