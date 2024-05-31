A man who is reportedly a member of right-wing hate group that disrupts Drag Queen Story Hours has been charged with the possession of child pornography.

Stephen Thomas Farrea – reportedly a member of the Nationalist Social Club (NSC), a group which refers to drag queens as “pedo scum” – was arrested on 24 May. He was arraigned on one count of possession of child pornography and bail was set at $5,000 (£3,900) with surety.

Portsmouth police, in the US state of Rhode Island, conducted an investigation after they received a tip-off that the 34-year-old former corporal in the Marine Corps reserve was allegedly in possession of child pornography.

Executing a search warrant at his home in Portsmouth, police seized a number of electronic devices which allegedly revealed Farrea possessed images of sexually explicit conduct between children.

Farrea, who, according to The Boston Globe, has been seen at a number of NSC events, is set to appear in court again on Tuesday (4 June).

According to the Anti-Defamation League: “NSC members consider themselves soldiers fighting a war against a hostile, Jewish-controlled system that is deliberately plotting the extinction of the white race. Their goal is to form an underground network of white men who are willing to fight against their perceived enemies through localised direct actions.”

You may like to watch

Last year, NSC leader Christopher Hood said in a voice message on the group’s Telegram channel: “Obviously, our government isn’t going to do anything about these invaders, or the drag queens, or antifa, or [Black Lives Matter]. This is in our hands. And the only thing that’s stopping us from eliminating these factions is us and our inability to get with the programme.”