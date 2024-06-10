Country music star and “The Middle” singer Maren Morris has come out as bisexual months after divorcing her husband Ryan Hurd.

Morris, 34, revealed that she identifies as “the B in LGBTQ+” in a brief message on Instagram yesterday (9 June) to mark Pride month.

Posting photos of herself on tour in Phoenix, Arizona, the 17-time Grammy nominee wrote: “Happy to be the B in LGBTQ+. Happy pride,” alongside a rainbow emoji.

It’s the first time the musician has addressed her sexuality publicly.

Last October, the “80s Mercedes” singer filed for divorce from her husband Ryan Hurd after more than five years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

The pair married back in March 2018, and Morris gave birth to their first son in March 2020. Their divorce was finalised in January this year.

Before speaking about her bisexuality – albeit briefly – for the first time, the singer had become known as a fierce and outspoken ally for the community.

In March 2023, following attempts to introduce a ban on public drag performances in Tennessee, which would have made it offence to perform drag in front of minors, Morris claimed to have introduced her then three-year-old to drag queens.

“Yes, I introduced my son to some drag queens today,” she told the crowd at Nashville LGBTQ+ benefit concert Love Rising. “So Tennessee – f***ing arrest me.”

Country star Maren Morris performs with drag queen Alexia Noelle Paris. (Getty/Jason Kempin)

She went on to slam Republican lawmakers for their attempts to introduce anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, urging that they had “lost in the court of public opinion”.

Maren Morris previously used an insult directed at her from former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson to raise more than $100,000 for trans charities.

Fans of the country singer have reacted with pure joy at her sweet coming out message, with some already dubbing her a certified “bicon”.

“Happy Pride! Thanks for being an inspiration and what a special pride this one is,” wrote fellow singer-songwriter Allison Ponthier.

“Ahhh Maren I’m so proud of you. Happy Pride month girlie,” commented a second fan, as a third declared: “My favourite bicon. Happy Pride angel.”