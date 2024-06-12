Big Boys creator Jack Rooke has shared a list of what can only be described as absolutely iconic demands ahead of confirming a season three of the hit show.

First released in 2022, Big Boys and its creator Jack Rooke stole the hearts of viewers as they took them along for the semi-autobiographical ride of his early university career, portrayed by Derry Girls star Dylan Llewellyn.

The show was received with instant praise, not least for its depiction of Jack’s journey through his coming-of-age years exploring grief, sexuality, mental health and friendship.

It’s no surprise that Big Boys was very quickly greenlit for a second season, which was released in 2023. After first being aired on Channel 4, both instalments having just dropped on Netflix, offering even more people the chance to get caught up.

Big Boys creator and former PinkNews Award winner Jack Rooke. (PinkNews)

It makes sense that the demand for a third year at Brent University for Jack and friends is high, but despite a report from British Comedy Guide that Big Boys season three had been confirmed, Rooke has taken to X to (maybe) dispel those rumours – and issue a list of demands that could help sweeten the deal.

Rooke wrote in a post dated June 11 that “there is no [Big Boys] season three [at the moment] until I get the requests I have made approved.”

The requests, it turns out, are a little bit iconic, and “include, but are not limited to” a “line of Big Boys poppers,” the “budget for a George Michael song per ep[isode]”, “1000 doves at the wrap party”, and “more lesbians in the crew”, as the latter are the “only queer people” Rooke trusts.

The demands were followed up by a post the next day (June 12) with two more requests, which were “a new character called Chandler Bong” and “one ep[isode] where Jack is straight.”

got a angry email tellin me to delete these tweets!!! I will NOT + DO NOT delete tweets!!!!!!! (unless they get under 10 likes)



My additional demands if they want a S3 of Big Boys are, & not limited to:



– one new character called “Chandler Bong”



– one ep where Jack is straight — jack rooke 👋 (@jackrooke) June 12, 2024

Rooke also added subsequent to the first set of demands that, “all news reports of the third series are utter bullshit until they come from ME AND MY LAWYERS MOUTHS!!!!!!”

Ever the funnyman, it’s possible that Rooke’s demands and subsequent clarification that Big Boys season three isn’t coming is the gayest red herring of all time, all aimed to drum up publicity for an eventual confirmation.

The series also stars Camille Coduri, Katy Wix, Izuka Hoyle, Olisa Odele, Harriet Webb and Annette Badland.

all news reports of the third series are utter bullshit until they come from ME AND MY LAWYERS MOUTHS!!!!!! 💋 — jack rooke 👋 (@jackrooke) June 11, 2024

As of yet, Rooke’s publicist has not responded to PinkNews’s request for comment, and Big Boys season three has not been officially confirmed.

Big Boys is available to stream on Netflix now.