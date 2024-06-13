Big Boys season three confirmed following creator’s hilarious ‘demands’

Big Boys creator Jack Rooke has confirmed that season three of the hit show is ‘coming soon’ after sharing a list of hilarious requests.

First released in 2022, Big Boys and its creator Jack Rooke stole the hearts of viewers as they took them along for the semi-autobiographical ride of his early university career, portrayed by Derry Girls star Dylan Llewellyn.

The show was received with instant praise, not least for its depiction of Jack’s journey through his coming-of-age years exploring grief, sexuality, mental health and friendship.

It’s no surprise that Big Boys was very quickly greenlit for a second season, which was released in 2023. And after first being aired on Channel 4, with both instalments having just dropped on Netflix, season three is officially “coming soon”.

Big Boys creator and former PinkNews Award winner Jack Rooke. (PinkNews)

Rumours began circulation of an official green light for Big Boys season three after a report from British Comedy Guide – with Rooke has taken to X to jokingly dispel those theories and issue a list of demands that could help sweeten the deal.

Rooke wrote in a post dated June 11 that “there is no [Big Boys] season three [at the moment] until I get the requests I have made approved.”

The requests, it turns out, are a little bit iconic, and “include, but are not limited to” a “line of Big Boys poppers,” the “budget for a George Michael song per ep[isode]”, “1000 doves at the wrap party”, and “more lesbians in the crew”, as the latter are the “only queer people” Rooke trusts.

The demands were followed up by a post the next day (June 12) with two more requests, which were “a new character called Chandler Bong” and “one ep[isode] where Jack is straight.”

got a angry email tellin me to delete these tweets!!! I will NOT + DO NOT delete tweets!!!!!!! (unless they get under 10 likes)



My additional demands if they want a S3 of Big Boys are, & not limited to:



– one new character called “Chandler Bong”



– one ep where Jack is straight — jack rooke 👋 (@jackrooke) June 12, 2024

Rooke also added, subsequent, to the first set of demands that, “all news reports of the third series are utter bullshit until they come from ME AND MY LAWYERS MOUTHS!!!!!!”

But, it seems the lawyers are now happy, because following yet another set of demands – this time for a spinoff featuring Carol Vorderman, a new Channel 4 streaming service called ‘FourPlay’ and the revival of nightclub PopWorld – Rooke confirmed that season three of Big Boys is officially on the way.

The news was corroborated by the official Channel 4 Press account on X, who wrote: “Following a few compromises with [Rooke’s] requests… we’ve sealed the deal.

“IT’S OFFICIAL! Big Boys is returning to Channel 4 for series 3!”

Just wrote the whole of Big Boys Series 3 in 3 hours xxx



Coming to @Channel4 soon 💋💋💋 https://t.co/TInAqcsaOm pic.twitter.com/FhXMPHmRk5 — jack rooke 👋 (@jackrooke) June 13, 2024

The series also stars Camille Coduri, Katy Wix, Izuka Hoyle, Olisa Odele, Harriet Webb and Annette Badland.

Big Boys is available to stream on Netflix now, with season three “coming soon” to Channel 4.