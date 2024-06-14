Hunter Schafer has been cast in upcoming Prime Video series Blade Runner 2099.

Schafer, seen recently in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, will star alongside Michelle Yeoh and her fellow Euphoria cast member, Eric Dane, in the upcoming series.

Details are yet to be released regarding Schafer’s role, but Variety reported that Everything Everywhere star Yeoh will play Olwen, described as a replicant near the end of her life.

Fans of Schafer are already raving over her casting, with one sharing images and saying: “This s**t is about to be fire AF.”

This shit about to be FIRE AF pic.twitter.com/j2SZIjeFAj — Chris Valentino (Screenplay Writer) (@ChrisValentino0) June 13, 2024

Someone else commented “cooking with this cast”, while another said: “This is great news. I love Blade Runner and I fully support Hunter and anything she does.”

Another person claimed: “I don’t know how to explain it but she was actually born for this.”

idk how to explain it but she was actually born for this https://t.co/lmn9i25tQu — uly (@sairated) June 13, 2024

Many others were happy to see Schafer “booked and busy” after her success in Euphoria, which some have pointed out she’s “totally done with”.

The new show is a sequel to the hit original Blade Runner film, which starred Harrison Ford and Rutger Hauer, and its 2017 follow-up Blade Runner 2049, which starred Barbie’s Ryan Gosling.

Ridley Scott, who directed the first film 42 years ago, announced in 2021 that the latest sequel was in works. Amazon confirmed their involvement early the following year.

Scott, who brought us hits as varied as Alien, Thelma & Louise and The Martian, as well as directing Lady Gaga in House of Gucci, will act as executive producer for the new show.

Schafer has previously said she feels a degree of guilt for not being more of a spokesperson for the transgender community, but adding she doesn’t want to be reduced to the label of a trans actress.

