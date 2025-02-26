Trans icon Hunter Schafer has responded to rumours she is making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as the shapeshifting mutant Mystique.

The Euphoria star acknowledged the fan-casting rumours during the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday (22 February) where she appeared after being nominated for Best Lead Performance for her role in Cuckoo.

“I did see [the rumours],” she said to Entertainment Tonight reporters. “My dad texted me about that. Yeah, that would be cool! These fan-casts come around every once in a while and it’s very sweet, and always for a character that I really like.”

Fans of both Schafer and the comic book anti-hero were elated at the idea of the star taking up the role, saying she would “definitely EAT.”

Hunter Schafer said she thought the fan-casting was “really cool”. (Getty/Fox/X-Men)

“Ask a trans person what super power they’d want and it WILL be shapeshifting,” one fan joked, while another said the role would “genuinely change my life.”

While speaking to reporters, Schafer also spoke about the production of Euphoria season 3, which has reportedly started according to HBO.

Speaking about returning to the set, Schafer said it’s “really nice” to be back filming the drama series “after all this time.”

Hunter Schafer. (Getty)

“I actually just had my first day of filming yesterday,” she said. “It’s where I learned to act and write. It really, you know, introduced me to the film world so it was kind of like a little homecoming which was really sweet.”

Schafer also responded to the support she received over news that her passport had been changed to have an “M” marker despite selecting female when filling out the paperwork.

You may like to watch

Stars including Kerri Colby, Gus Kenworthy, and Brian Friedman expressed their support and sympathies towards Schafer, which she said was “very sweet.”

“Honestly, I wasn’t really looking for support when I made that post,” she said. “I have a really wonderful community that surrounded me. And I felt very supported before then and since that happened. So, I feel really lucky and great.”