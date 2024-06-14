Vice-President Kamala Harris met with the cast and creators of the LGBTQ+ makeover show Queer Eye in honour of the show’s 20th anniversary, while an alleged fight between members of her Secret Service detail dominates headlines.

Carson Kressley from the original Bravo series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy and Karamo Brown and Jonathan Van Ness from Netflix’s revamped Queer Eye, as well as creators David Collins and Michael Williams were all in attendance.

Harris told the group: “We can’t take any of these things for granted,” she said, referring to the fight for LGBTQ+ progress, adding: “and let’s also be fuelled by the optimism to know that we can also get better than we are, and that it’s not only about maintaining the progress that we’ve achieved, but let’s keep going.”

It was a really great moment, but one that was slightly overshadowed by an ongoing Secret Service drama – one that honestly sounds like something out of a TV show itself.

“It was recently reported that a Secret Service agent, tasked with protecting Vice President Kamala Harris, physically attacked her superior (and the commanding agent in charge) and other agents trying to subdue her while on duty at Joint Base Andrews and assigned to the Vice President’s protective detail,” wrote House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, who is investigating the alleged altercation.

Secret Service officials will give a briefing to Congress on June 21 to answer questions about the incident.

How did Queer Eye begin?

The original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy cast. (NBCUniversal)

Speaking of dramatic altercations: a public argument also prompted the creation of the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. Though it wasn’t between members of the elite Secret Service, we have to admit.

Over 20 years ago, Collins and Williams came up with the idea for Queer Eye in Boston when they were touring a studio warehouse. They witnessed a woman berating her husband on his looks and hair. Four handsome and well-clothed men (assumed to be gay) stopped the woman and began to build up the man’s confidence again.

Collins said: “I turned to [Williams] and just out of my head said, ‘Did you see that? That was like ‘Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’.”

Less than a year later, they took the idea to Bravo and the iconic series began.

Will there be a new season of Queer Eye?

The show was officially renewed for a ninth season in March, with hosts Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, and Tan France will be returning for the new season along with a new addition to the team.

The new addition comes after Bobby Berk announced he was leaving the Fab Five amid rumours of a feud between himself and co-star Tan France.

Van Ness recently confirmed that Queer Eye season nine has finished filming, saying that he had been “so held and healed by this family” and “could not be more grateful and revitalized”.

No release date for Queer Eye season nine has been announced yet.