Jonathan Van Ness has confirmed that Queer Eye season nine has finished filming, adding that they have been “healed by this family”.

The new season of Queer Eye – which is set to see Jeremiah Brent replacing one of the former Fab Five – has been the source of controversy in recent moments, and it’s not even out yet.

For a start, Bobby Berk announced that he was departing the series last year amid alleged drama between himself and co-star Tan France, while the JVN Hair founder was accused of having “rage issues” on set. Even Antoni Porowski weighed in on the allegations, adding that “sometimes we’re not gonna get along“.

But now, it appears that the group have closed that chapter of their lives as they completed the production stage of series nine, which was filmed in Las Vegas.

“We wrapped season 9 of Queer Eye,” the hairdressing star began in a 2 June post of themselves alongside food and drink expert Porowski, fashion star France, life coach Karamo Brown, and newbie Brent.

Marking the start of Pride month, Van Ness added: “I have been so held & healed by this family and could not be more grateful and revitalized. The energy of lots of queer folks is where my heart is happiest. Bye bye for now Vegas, you have a big piece of my gay heart.”

They added the hashtags: “#happypride”, and “#queereye”.

There’s no word yet on when season nine of Queer Eye will be released on Netflix, but we’re hopeful that it shouldn’t be too much longer now that the series has wrapped.

Aside from the adorable posts of their animals, Van Ness hasn’t been shy on the cryptic lyrics front following all the series drama. On 14 April, they included a defiant caption with a series of photos and images.

“Doesn’t matter what they say, the jealous games that people play… name that tune,” they wrote, alongside several photos including one with France, and a handful of memes.

The quote is a reference to the song “Our Lips Are Sealed” by The Go-Go’s, which also includes the lyrics: “There’s a weapon that we must use in our defence: silence.”

However, it’s not clear whether the post was directed towards anyone in particular.